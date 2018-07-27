Yes Bank falls after Q1 asset quality woes but analysts remain positive, see return up to 35%

Yes Bank share price fell nearly 2 percent intraday Friday on top of 3.6 percent loss in the previous session after showing asset quality concerns and higher provisions for the quarter ended June 2018, but brokerage houses remained positive on the stock.

The stock could also be seeing some profit booking as ahead of earnings or especially in the year 2018 it surged 23 percent on top of 36 percent upside seen in the previous year.

At 11:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 364.45, down Rs 5.15, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.

Overall numbers remained strong but the rising non-performing assets, which has been facing by every bank on the street, is a bit of concern.

The private sector lender's June quarter profit grew by 31 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,260.4 crore, driven by NII, other income and operating income but higher provisions limited growth.

Net interest income during the quarter increased 23 percent to Rs 2,219.14 crore YoY with robust loan growth of 53.4 percent but net interest margin contracted to 3.3 percent (from 3.7 percent in Q1FY18 and 3.4 percent in Q4FY18).

Asset quality weakened for the quarter ended June 2018 with gross non-performing assets (NPA) rising to 1.31 percent against 1.28 percent in previous quarter, though net NPA was lower at 0.59 percent versus 0.64 percent sequentially.

Slippages for the quarter stood at Rs 560 crore, which increased compared to Rs 380.2 crore reported in the previous quarter. Out of which Rs 314.8 crore is expected to be fully recovered before September 2018 (supported by liquid/marketable securities), the bank said.

Provisions and contingencies spiked 57 percent quarter-on-quarter (119 percent year-on-year) to Rs 625.6 crore for the quarter ended June. Provision coverage ratio improved to 55.3 percent from 50 percent sequentially, but declined compared to 60 percent in June 2017.

Majority of brokerages remained positive on the stock following strong set of earnings, though asset quality weakened. Barring one, others expect the stock to return upto 35 percent over a period of one year.

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 400 | Return: 8%

First quarter was a mixed set results but the outlook remained robust. The net profit beat was driven by lower cost income ratio.

Growth stayed solid backed by a strong retail momentum. We expect core earnings growth sustaining over coming quarters.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 400 | Return: 8%

Common Equity Tier 1 at 9.5 percent could drive frequent capital raises ahead. We see a gradual improvement in margin.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 500 | Return: 35%

We see merit in company choosing growth over balancesheet granularity. We remain positive as bank has been able to deliver on asset quality.

Net interest margin drop was larger-than-expected.

Brokerage: Axis Capital | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 430 | Return: 16%

Core operating performance remained strong. We remain watchful of RBI’s approval for Rana Kapoor’s re-appointment.

Re-pricing of loan yields can drive some improvement in FY19.

Brokerage: Edelweiss Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 453 | Return: 23%

Yes Bank reported a mixed bag in Q1FY19—while core operating performance was strong, moderating NII growth and higher provisions proved to be dampeners.

Key positives: 1) robust and broad-based loan growth momentum (more than 50 percent YoY) with RWA/Asset improving to 81.6 percent (86.6 percent in FY17), which is a credible showing in our view; and 2) ‘retailisation’ momentum (CASA at more than 35 percent, retail/business banking up more than 50 percent and retail fees up more than 28 percent QoQ) sustained.

Key factors to watch out for: a) slippages higher at 1.1 percent (with more than 55 percent arising from one account; excluding this, slippages were below trend); b) while credit cost was curtailed at 15bps, higher investment depreciation (INR920mn; the bank used RBI dispensation) fed into higher provisions.

We maintain the thesis that despite noise on asset quality, the bank’s strengths – loan underwriting and long-term business momentum (retailisation) – will aid it post best-in-class return ratios. Maintain Buy.

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 444 | Return: 20%

We believe that Yes has made strong progress in dealing with asset quality challenges and is well positioned to maintain industry-leading growth; operating metrics (CASA, margins, return ratios) are likely to improve.

The continued de-risking of loan book and strong growth in retail assets will add granularity and make the bank even more robust. Yes remained one of preferred picks in the private banking space. We maintain Buy with a target price of Rs 444 (2.9x Mar-20E ABV).

Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 438 | Return: 19%

Yes Bank's earnings were in-line with expectations but was on back of strong other income (Fx/Debt market led/SR redemption) and control on opex. NII grew slower on pressure from cost of funds and interest reversals on slippages.

Bank used higher other income to enhance provisions on GNPAs, while also had hit of MTM on investments but has chosen to make provisions over 4 quarters.

We believe corporate book growth to continue for some time ahead, but retail mix should improve faster, while concerns on margins should start abating from H1FY19 end onwards and slippages of this quarter should see recovery keeping asset quality steady by FY19 end with improved PCR towards 60 percent.

Valuations discount to large peers remains high and should narrow going ahead. We maintain Buy with target price of Rs 438 based on 2.9x Mar-20 ABV.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 395 | Return: 7%

Loan growth remained strong driven by retail segment. Asset quality was stable, with net slippage at 0.6 percent. Capital is needed to maintain current pace of growth.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 425 | Return: 15%

Yes continued to gain market share. Net interest margin is down 40bps YoY, but offset by higher fees and lower costs. With fast growth, we expect Yes to launch its $1bn capital raise in Q4FY19.

Management stated that the full impact of the 20 bps MCLR raises in May-June has not fully reflected on its loans given a typical 6-12month repricing window, and expects NIM to expand 20-25bps by FY19 end.

Brokerage: SBICap Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 435 | Return: 18%

Yes Bank reported an in-line P&L performance on the back of scorching loan growth momentum (more than 50 percent), steady margins and stable asset quality. Although delinquencies (1.1 percent annualized run rate) clocked in higher-than-anticipated, the management expects some of these to reverse during the course of FY19.

Yes Bank continues to exhibit increasing granularity on both sides of the balance sheet (loan mix and deposit mix towards retail).

Our core thesis on Yes Bank has revolved around its impeccable covenant management, which the bank continues to consistently demonstrate, translating into lower loss-given-defaults (LGDs).

We believe the gradual reduction in exposure to sensitive sectors and anticipated improvement in recoveries would drive a meaningful uptick in return ratios (16-18 percent). We maintain Buy with target price of Rs 435.

Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 503 | Return: 36%

Yes Bank offered 2 surprises at the topline and almost none at the bottomline level. While margins came in weaker than expected, fee income was stronger even as total revenues came about in line with our estimates.

And it gets better, as the MCLR increases are yet to reflect fully in yields and margins over the next couple of quarters with the management emphatically mentioning the same.

Overall, the Bank continues to see robust growth opportunities with consumer loans now showing serious growth trends (at 14% of the loan book). Upcoming stock catalysts include RBI’s approval for the CEO’s reappointment and lack of any meaningful divergence in RBI’s annual inspection, probably during Oct-Dec’18.

We maintain Buy rating and a target price of Rs 503 (earlier) Rs 464 implying a 36 percent upside.

Brokerage: Nirmal Bang | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 461 | Return: 25%

Yes Bank reported Q1FY19 results with the key strategic takeaways being: (1) NIM contracted around 10 bps QoQ and around 40 bps YoY but management guided for a around 20-25 bps NIM expansion due to upcoming MCLR resets (2) Retailisation of loan book accelerated with share of small-ticket consumer finance rising to 14 percent of loan book (up around 350 bps YoY) (3) Underlying asset quality remains well under control with a net SR book and an all-inclusive standard restructured book of 82 bps and 12 bps of loan book, respectively.

We have revised estimates for FY19/FY20 and retained Buy rating on YBL, revising target price to Rs 461 (from Rs 439 earlier) and valuing the stock at 2.6x FY20E P/BV.

Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 335 | Return: (9%)

Kotak maintained Sell rating on the stock with increased target price at Rs 335 from Rs 325 per share.

We are unable to take a constructive positive view from a valuation & business standpoint.

