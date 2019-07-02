App
Markets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank falls 7% after report of borrower defaults on interest payment

Mumbai-based Radius Developers has defaulted on scheduled interest payment of Rs 30 crore, report said.

Yes Bank shares plunged nearly 7 percent intraday on July 2 after a media report indicated that Mumbai-based borrower defaulted on interest payment to private sector lender.

The stock plunged 63 percent in last three months. It was quoting at Rs 102.65, down Rs 6.50, or 5.96 percent on the BSE at 1022 hours IST.

"Mumbai-based Radius Developers has defaulted on scheduled interest payment of Rs 30 crore, on a Rs 1,200-crore loan to the private lender," The Economic Times said.

The company, which has delayed interest payments by 45-60 days, has exposure of about Rs 5,500 crore to the banking system, the report added.

The company will be paying the interest component of Rs 30 crore to Yes Bank by July 5, the report said quoting A Radius Group spokesperson.

Radius Developers told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday that they have made the payment of Rs 30 crore interest on June 29 to the company.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 11:01 am

