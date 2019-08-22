App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank falls 6%, hits fresh 52-week low

The worries over the valuation of stake in Gautam Thapar's CG Power, which has been hit by allegations of financial irregularities, has weighed on the stock.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Yes Bank fell over 6 percent to hit their fresh 52-week low of Rs 61.20 on BSE 0n August 22. The scrip has been on a losing spree for the past three sessions.

The worries over the valuation of stake in Gautam Thapar's CG Power, which has been hit by allegations of financial irregularities, has weighed on the stock.

The lender held 12.79 percent stake in CG Power and Industrial Solutions as of June 2019.

In an exchange filing, CG Power said it found some unrelated suspicious transactions while going through normal financing assessment. After investigations, it figured out a few unidentified transactions by its employees.

Meanwhile, BookMyForex.com, a marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances, announced on August 21 the launch of a co-branded multi-currency forex travel card in partnership with Yes Bank and Visa, PTI reported.

Around 1000 hours, shares of Yes Bank traded at Rs 62.45 apiece, down by Rs 2.95, or 4.51 percent.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 10:21 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

