Yes Bank falls 6%, hits fresh 52-week low

Shares of Yes Bank fell over 6 percent to hit their fresh 52-week low of Rs 61.20 on BSE 0n August 22. The scrip has been on a losing spree for the past three sessions.

The worries over the valuation of stake in Gautam Thapar's CG Power, which has been hit by allegations of financial irregularities, has weighed on the stock.

The lender held 12.79 percent stake in CG Power and Industrial Solutions as of June 2019.

In an exchange filing, CG Power said it found some unrelated suspicious transactions while going through normal financing assessment. After investigations, it figured out a few unidentified transactions by its employees.

Meanwhile, BookMyForex.com, a marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances, announced on August 21 the launch of a co-branded multi-currency forex travel card in partnership with Yes Bank and Visa, PTI reported.