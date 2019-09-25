Yes Bank falls 5% despite lender's plan to raise funds

In a regulatory filing on September 25, the bank said it has applied to the Reserve Bank of India requesting approval for an increase in authorised share capital.
Shares of Yes Bank fell 5 percent on the BSE on September 25 even as the private lender said it was on course to raising growth capital.
In a regulatory filing on September 25, the bank said it sought the Reserve Bank of India's approval for an increase in its authorised share capital. Subsequent to RBI's nod, the bank would seek the approval of shareholders.
"The bank has received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors for this capital raise and remains firmly on course to raising growth capital subject to the necessary approvals," the BSE filing said.
The statement comes in the wake of rising concerns over the bank's exposure in the NBFC Altico Capital, which recently defaulted on payment.
The buzz that co-founder Rana Kapoor and the promoter group companies are looking to exit the bank has also gained momentum.
Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor sold a combined 2.75 percent in Yes Bank through the open market process, Morgan Credits said in a regulatory filing on September 21.Shares of Yes Bank were trading 3.21 percent down at Rs 54.25 on BSE at around 1455 hours.