App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank falls 5% despite lender's plan to raise funds

In a regulatory filing on September 25, the bank said it has applied to the Reserve Bank of India requesting approval for an increase in authorised share capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Yes Bank fell 5 percent on the BSE on September 25 even as the private lender said it was on course to raising growth capital.

In a regulatory filing on September 25, the bank said it sought the Reserve Bank of India's approval for an increase in its authorised share capital. Subsequent to RBI's nod, the bank would seek the approval of shareholders.

"The bank has received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors for this capital raise and remains firmly on course to raising growth capital subject to the necessary approvals," the BSE filing said.

Close

The statement comes in the wake of rising concerns over the bank's exposure in the NBFC Altico Capital, which recently defaulted on payment.

related news

The buzz that co-founder Rana Kapoor and the promoter group companies are looking to exit the bank has also gained momentum.

Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor sold a combined 2.75 percent in Yes Bank through the open market process, Morgan Credits said in a regulatory filing on September 21.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading 3.21 percent down at Rs 54.25 on BSE at around 1455 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 03:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.