App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank exits F&O segment, no new contracts to be available for trading from May 29

The NSE in its circular dated March 6 had said that no futures and options contracts shall be available for trading in Yes Bank from May 29 onwards.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

It was the last day for Yes Bank in the Futures & Options segment on May 28.

At close, the stock was down 2.17 percent to close at Rs 27 on the National Stock Exchange.

The NSE in its circular dated March 6 had said that no futures and options contracts shall be available for trading in Yes Bank from May 29 onwards.

Close

After the lender failed to raise required money in a period of one year, the Reserve Bank of India had dismissed the board and taken the charge of Yes Bank on March 5.

related news

After infusing Rs 10,000 crore by SBI and other private financials, the RBI on March 18 had handed over the charge to new board members.

The RBI in its release had said, "The financial position of Yes Bank has undergone a steady decline largely due to inability of the bank to raise capital to address potential loan losses and resultant downgrades, triggering invocation of bond covenants by investors and withdrawal of deposits. The bank bas also experienced serious governance issues and practices in recent years which have led to a steady decline of the bank."

Yes Bank stock price lost more than 80 percent of its value in last one year and it has been in a range of Rs 22-30 since April.

The crisis-ridden private sector lender posted a net loss of Rs 3,668 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 on account of higher provisions. The loss was more than doubled compared with the Rs 1,507 crore loss reported in a year ago period.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of the bank increased significantaly to 16.8 percent compared with 3.22 percent a year ago, but fell compared with 18.87 percent in December quarter. Net NPAs in the March quarter stood at 5.03 percent against 5.97 percent in the December quarter and 1.86 percent in March quarter 2019.

The bank's deposits in Q4 declined by 54 percent to Rs 1.05 lakh crore quarter while advances fell 29 percent YoY to Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 06:05 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market news #Yes Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Chartered flight arranged by law school graduates ferries home Jharkhand migrants from Mumbai

Chartered flight arranged by law school graduates ferries home Jharkhand migrants from Mumbai

Over 1.36 lakh vehicles seized, Rs 6.88 crore recovered in fines for lockdown violations in Rajasthan

Over 1.36 lakh vehicles seized, Rs 6.88 crore recovered in fines for lockdown violations in Rajasthan

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon