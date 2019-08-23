App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank climbs 9% on plans to raise additional $1.2 billion

Last week, Yes Bank raised Rs 1,930 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) route.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Yes Bank rallied 8.8 percent intraday on August 23 after a media report indicated that the lender is expected to consider raising funds again soon.

The stock rebounded after losing 29 percent in the previous four consecutive sessions due to fall in the valuation of exposure (12.79 percent stake) to CG Power which reported corporate governance issues. It was quoting at Rs 60.45, up Rs 4.15, or 7.37 percent on the BSE at 1010 hours.

The private sector lender's board of directors are likely to meet soon for mulling further fundraising, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting unnamed sources.

Close

The business news channel learnt that the bank may be eyeing an additional $1.2 billion equity infusion and is expected to seek shareholder approval after getting the nod from board members.

related news

It may engage with private equity companies and other strategic investors for fundraising, said sources, but it is yet to respond to CNBC-TV18's query w.r.t fundraising.

Last week, Yes Bank raised Rs 1,930 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) route. It allotted 23.1 crores equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at Rs 83.55 per share.

As a result, its total capital adequacy ratio increased to 16.2 percent, Tier I ratio to 11.3 percent and core equity Tier I ratio to 8.6 percent, ensuring that the bank remains capitalised well above the regulatory limits, the bank said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 10:16 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.