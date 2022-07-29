English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WELeaders talk circular business at the second State Summit of Sustainability100+ Season 2, today at 4pm. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Yes Bank board to take up fund raise via share sale, proposals by PE player likely on the table

    The MD & CEO of Yes Bank is confident of raising a billion dollar this fiscal, even as a clutch of PE players are interested in taking up stake

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
    Yes Bank has finalised a new board with the approval of the shareholders, effective July 15

    Yes Bank has finalised a new board with the approval of the shareholders, effective July 15

    The board of Yes Bank is considering a plan to raise fund via share sale, at a meeting on July 29. The lender may consider proposals by PE players regarding investment, according to sources who spoke to CNBC-TV18.

    It is also leant that Carlyle and Advent are eyeing up to 10% stake each, and nomination on board, as part of the funding proposal. All concerned parties have declined to comment regarding the proposals. The street is pricing in action in anticipation of a deal, with the share price rising nearly 20 per cent in last one month, outpacing the banking index and Sensex.

    Earlier this week, the lender's Managing Director & CEO Pashant Kumar told Moneycontrol, that the bank will “definitely” raise $1 billion during the current fiscal. He added that the timing of capital raise will not impact bank’s loan growth target.

    Yes Bank clocked a 50 per cent year-on year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the quarter ended June at Rs 311 crore.

    The lender has finalised a new board with the approval of the shareholders, effective July 15. The new board also recommended extending MD and CEO Prashant Kumar’s tenure for three years, subject to RBI's approval. The board now consists of six independent directors, two non[1]independent directors and the MD and CEO. The lender also approved the appointment of former RBI deputy governor R Gandhi on its board as an additional independent director.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Pashant Kumar #Yes Bank #Yes Bank earnings
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 11:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.