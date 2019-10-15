Closing Bell: Sensex gains 291 pts, Nifty ends above 11,400; Vedanta, Eicher Motors top gainers

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 15, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Bajaj Consumer:
US-China trade deal:
HCL Technologies:
Global update:
Market update:
Bharti Airtel:
Buzzing Stocks:
Prime Focus zooms:
Rupee Update:
Buzzing Stock:
YES Bank gains:
Buzzing stock:
Buzzing stock:
Buzzing stock:
Market update:
Market update:
Varun Beverages:
Buzzing Stock:
Buzzing Stock:
Gold Update:
Indiabulls Housing stock:
Rupee update:
Crude oil update:
Asian market:
Bajaj Consumer trades in a block deal on BSE at Rs 194.05 per share
As many as 3.2 crore shares (22 percent of total equities) of Bajaj Consumer Care traded in a block deal on BSE at Rs 194.05 per share. Shares plunged 16 percent intraday to touch 52-week low of Rs 193. No single entity, other than promoters of Bajaj Consumer, holds over 10 percent in the company.
TV18 Broadcast Q2 profit jumps 15%, subscription revenue rises 43%
TV18 Broadcast, part of the Network18 group, has reported a 15.33 percent year-on-year increase in September quarter consolidated profit at Rs 46.55 crore, helped by fall in tax cost.
US-China trade deal: As per reports from agencies, China has confirmed signing 'Phase One' of the trade deal with the US.
HCL Technologies: The IT company has extended the agreement for IT operations and transformation with Equinor for 7 years. Equinor is the largest supplier of oil and gas in the Nordic energy market and the largest offshore operator in the world.
Global update: European stocks climbed to two-week highs, as investors cheered comments from the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator that a deal with Britain over the terms of their divorce was still possible this week, reported Reuters.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5 percent in early deals with London- and Dublin-listed stocks leading gains and all but one of the 21 European industry subsectors rising.
Market update: Equity barometer Sensex is trading with a strong gain of 300 points. HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever and ITC are the top contributors to the rally in the market. On the flip side, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Tata Steel are the top drags.
Mobile tariffs unsustainable, need to go up: Airtel India CEO Gopal Vittal
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said rates of mobile services are unsustainable and need to be increased. Airtel MD and CEO for India and South Asia, Gopal Vittal also snubbed Reliance Jio's move to charge 6 paise per minute for voice calls made by its users on other networks, saying interconnection usage charges are not part of tariff but clearing charges among operators to transmit calls.
"We believe tariffs are unsustainable. We believe tariffs need to go up. We have always maintained this stand," Vittal said on the sidelines of India Mobile Congress.
'ITC, Kotak Bank among 5 stocks which could create wealth in next 2-3 years'
Umesh Mehta recommends 5 stocks that would be wealth creators for the next 2-3 years would be Hindustan Zinc, HDFC, SBI Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC.
Kwality shares locked in 5% upper circuit band
Shares of packaged foods maker Kwality were locked in their 5 percent upper price band of Rs 1.87 on BSE, looking on course to extend the winning run into the seventh consecutive session on October 15.
In a regulatory filing on October 15, the company shared a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order, delivered on September 6, in which NCLT extended the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) for another 60 days.
“…Honourable National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi, has extended the CIRP time period by another 60 days beyond the statutory period of 270 days in respect of the company in accordance with the provisions of Section 12 (2) of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016,” the company said in a regulatory filing.