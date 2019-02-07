App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YES BANK Bags Data Science Innovation Award

The bank’s data-science project, YES EEE, gets recognised.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
YES BANK has been announced as the winner of the 9th edition of Aegis Graham Bell Award 2018 for its ‘Yes Engage Enrich Excel (EEE)’ project in data science.

YES EEE program is an industry-first analytics tool that aids the Bank’s relationship managers with top three talking points to engage with their customers.

Neeraj Dhawan, Senior Group President & Chief Risk Officer at YES Bank said, “YES Bank has established as a leader in the Indian BFSI industry in technology-led banking. We are pleased to receive the Aegis Graham Bell Awards, in its 8th edition this year, specifically in the area of data science. We are proud of our industry-first data science initiatives like YES EEE. We have been quick adopters of data-driven decision making culture and believe that such initiatives have been instrumental in giving a competitive advantage to the Bank.”

Aegis Graham Bell Award has been promoting innovations and entrepreneurship in the ICT domain.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 04:24 pm

tags #Business #markets #Technology #Yes Bank

