Fund managers raised stake in over 100 stocks in 4 quarters; what should investors do?

Fund managers’ who have remained net sellers in the Indian equity markets to the tune of over Rs 60,000 crore, raised stake in more than 100 companies consistently in the last four quarters, data from AceEquity showed.

Almost 80 percent of the stocks in which fund managers raised stake are from the small & midcap space which suggests that thematic funds had their focus on companies that promise growth.

Stocks in which fund managers raised stake include Indian Energy Exchange, Natco Pharma, Infosys, Bajaj Electricals, Blue Dart, Apollo Pipes, among others.

Small & midcaps stocks outperformed benchmark indices in the year 2020 thanks to global liquidity which was chasing growth, under ownership along with the fact that most of the stocks were trading at attractive valuations after two years of underperformance compared to largecaps.

“The thematic funds focused on broader markets are expected to do well in the future. The money appreciation typically starts in the large caps at the start of the rally. Once the broad largecap has rallied, the money flow starts picking up in the midcaps and subsequently in the smallcaps,” Nitin Shakdher, Professional Investor and Founder & CEO, Green Capital Single Family Office told Moneycontrol.

“We can expect a structural broader market rally especially with select companies in the undervalued midcap/smallcap space,” he said.

Seven stocks in which MFs raised stake in the past four quarters doubled investors wealth in 2020. These include Granules India, Birlasoft, Vaibhav Global, IndiaMart InterMesh, Kirloskar Ferrous, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, and Tata Elxsi.