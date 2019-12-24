Year 2019 in review: Yes Bank, PNB among 10 stocks that made news headlines

Enduring volatility due to domestic as well as global factors, the Indian equity benchmarks look set for ending 2019 on a positive note.

The US-China trade war, gloomy macroeconomic environment and corporate tax rate cuts were the factors that kept investors busy throughout the year.

As of December 20, Sensex had gained nearly 16 percent while Nifty had witnessed a rise of 13 percent in 2019.

Let's take a look at the top 10 stocks that hogged the limelight in the calendar year 2019.

Yes Bank

The stock has lost almost 69 percent of its market value on BSE in the calendar year 2019 as of December 20 close. The cash-starved lender last raised funds in August 2019 and took the QIP route.

At this juncture, the bank not only has to raise funds but also regain market’s trust, as the delay in funding is fuelling worries about the private lender’s future. Brokerages are not upbeat about the stocks and they seek more clarity on the bank's latest fundraising plans. Recently, Japanese brokerage firm Nomura went to the extent of saying that unavailability

of capital raises the question of the bank’s “going concern” status.

State Bank of India

Up-down-up... the stock has seen volatility throughout the year. Even as the fundamentals of the bank remains strong. The stock has gained 14 percent on BSE in 2019, as of December 20 close.

India's largest lender reported a more than three-fold increase in Q2 FY20 profit, despite higher provisions, with an improvement in asset quality.

However, SBI also reported divergence of Rs 12,036 crore in provisioning for the financial year ended March 2019.

In a recent report, global brokerage firm Macquarie said SBI's divergence is 7 percent for FY19 GNPA and even though it is not a large number, the key number to track would be the return on assets (RoA).

"Though the impact at the GNPA level is marginal, the provisioning impact on Q3FY20 is likely to be Rs 4,650 crore due to this divergence. To put in context, this is almost 40 percent of the quarterly run-rate of Rs 11,000 crore of provisions," Macquarie said.

Reliance Industries

The oil-retail-to-telecom major was the biggest wealth creator after a gap of seven years, Motilal Oswal said in its Wealth Creation report on December 18.

The stock rallied from Rs 440 levels to Rs 1,605 currently during six-year period and it became the first company on Dalal Street to cross Rs 10 lakh crore in market-cap, largely backed by consumer businesses, including retail and Jio.

The company reported highest every quarterly consolidated profit in the September quarter, driven by refining, telecom and retail segments.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors’ numbers for the September quarter came in better than expected on the strong performance of its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business. JLR business was back in the black, thanks to new launches and cost-cutting efforts undertaken by the company. JLR business is expected to improve as the prospects of a smoother Brexit is stronger now.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services has upgraded the stock to buy with a target price of Rs 195.

"Over the last three years, JLR has suffered from an adverse product and market mix and higher capex, resulting in negative FCFF over FY18-20. JLR has been focused on cutting capex or cost, benefits of which have started to reflect now. Finally, the mix is normalising with a recovery in LR and China. On the other hand, India business appears to have bottomed out in Q2FY20, although a full-blown recovery maybe a few quarters away. Hence, we had recently upgraded the stock to buy as it offers a favorable risk-reward," said Motilal Oswal in a report.

The stock has gained nearly 2 percent on BSE in 2019 as of December 20.

DHFL

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) remained trapped in a downward spiral during the year 2019. On November 20, the Reserve Bank of India superseded the Board of Directors of DHFL owing to governance concerns and defaults by the company in meeting various payment obligations.

DHFL is yet to release its Q2FY20 scorecard. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 242.48 crore for the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal. The company said the losses registered in Q1 of this fiscal were fully attributable to owners of the parent (company).

The stock is down about 94 percent on BSE as of December 20 close in the year 2019.

Infosys

Infosys reported a 5.8 percent sequential growth in Q2 FY20 with its net profit at Rs 4,019 crore. Growth in constant currency terms was 3.3 percent QoQ, while the year-on-year increase in dollar revenue growth was 9.9 percent and 11.4 percent in constant currency in Q2. The company signed $2.8 billion worth of deals during the September quarter.

HDFC Securities has upgraded Infosys to buy, with a target price of Rs 840, based on better visibility on growth, stable margin trajectory and the recent stock underperformance.

"Sustainable growth momentum and steady margin are premised on a greater focus on large deals, recovery in T25 and Large account mining, pricing lever in digital, and completion of accelerated investment phase (localisation, innovation hubs, S&M)," said HDFC Securities.

In 2019, the stock has gained 11 percent as of December 20 close on BSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance

Indiabulls Housing Finance reported over 32 percent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 702.18 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Its total income during the July-September 2019 period also came down to Rs 3,420.45 crore, from Rs 4,255.27 crore in the year-ago period.

A PIL was reported to have been filed on September 27 alleging roundtripping of funds by the company. However, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on September 28, found no irregularities in loans extended by Indiabulls Housing Finance to five companies, as alleged by a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

Foreign brokerage firm CLSA retained buy on the stock with a target price at Rs 450 against Rs 350 and said that clarity on court case can lend relief to the company. The stock has lost 65 percent of its market value as of December 20 close on BSE in 2019.

Ashok Leyland

India's second-largest commercial vehicle maker reported a massive 92.6 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit at Rs Rs 38.9 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company posted a one-time loss of Rs 64.8 crore in Q2FY20 against loss of Rs 19.3 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, due to expenses on voluntary retirement scheme and provision for obligation relating to a subsidiary.

After the Q2 results, brokerage firm Axis Direct gave a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 97 but added that the near-term weakness is likely to continue. Positives for this quarter was a focused cost reduction effort leading to nearly Rs 230 crore savings in H1FY20 and focused capex on high growth projects like project Phoenix, said Axis

Direct. The stock is down 22 percent on BSE as of December 20 close in year 2019.

Punjab National Bank

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank reported a profit at Rs 507.1 crore in Q2FY20, though asset quality weakened sequentially.

Other income, PPoP and lower provisions compared to the year-ago period helped the lender report a profit during the quarter. Net interest income during the September quarter increased 7.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,263.8 crore, with credit degrowth of 0.7 percent YoY. Deposits in Q2FY20 increased 7 percent YoY.

On December 18, the public sector lender said CRISIL had put its bonds on “rating watch with developing implications”.

CRISIL will resolve the rating watch once clarity emerges on the merged entity's business and financial profile, the bank said. The rating agency will monitor for potential integration challenges and any impact on the earnings profile of the merged entity.

The government in August had announced four major mergers of public sector banks. Under the scheme, United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce will be merged with Punjab National Bank, making the proposed entity the second-largest public sector bank. The stock is down 17 percent on BSE as of December 20 close.

HDFC Bank

India's second-largest private sector lender reported a healthy 26.75 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit for the quarter that ended on September 2019 with stable asset quality. Profit after tax for the quarter increased to Rs 6,345 crore against Rs 5,005.73 crore earned in the same period last year.

Brokerage JM Financial expects HDFC Bank to deliver 2 percent and 2.1 percent RoA in FY20E and FY21E, respectively, which translates to RoEs of 17 percent and 19 percent. "HDFC Bank continues to deliver consistent performance despite a challenging macro environment. The stock remains one of our top picks in the sector," said the brokerage. The stock is 22 percent up on BSE in the year 2019, as of December 20 close.

Disclaimer: This article is about the stocks that featured among the most viewed on moneycontrol.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.