Would be nice to see moderate fiscal stimulus in Budget 2021 to boost recovery: Harshad Patwardhan of Edelweiss

In the new year, I would expect the government to have an unrelenting focus on stimulating and sustaining economic growth. Actions of the government and the RBI so far certainly point in that direction, said Harshad Patwardhan, CIO-Equities at Edelweiss Asset Management Company in a interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

He further said it would also be nice to see a moderate fiscal stimulus in the budget to boost recovery, now that the economy has started expanding again.

Here are edited excerpts from that interview:-

Q: After 15 percent rally in 2020 and 86 percent upside from March lows, do you feel the market can give double digit return in 2021 too? Also should one prepare for a major correction (around 10 percent) in short term, though every expert is bullish on India for medium to long term?

Predicting market return over a specific period is very difficult as it is a function of myriad variables, with each having its own probability distribution. However, it is fair to say that at present there appears to be a confluence of positive factors: (a) bottoming out of domestic economic activity, (b) better-than-expected performance of corporate sector, (c) benign domestic & global monetary policy, and (d) improvement in risk appetite among foreign investors.

It is, therefore, possible that equity returns over the medium term could be better than the lacklustre returns witnessed over the past several years.

In Indian equities (as in other emerging market equities) one should always be mentally prepared for a meaningful correction. Corrections can be triggered by internal as well as exogenous factors and can have fundamental and/or technical reasons. In any case, most are inherently unpredictable. We should always keep in mind that volatility and corrections are part of the game. Instead of getting unnerved by them, disciplined investors can actually benefit from these factors.

Q: Is the Budget 2021 going to be very important even after slew of measures announced in last 9 months? What are your key expectations from the Budget this time?

There is understandably a lot of excitement in the media about union budgets. However, in the recent past we have seen economic policy related announcements happening round the year thereby diminishing salience of the budget. Indirect taxation anyway has a separate mechanism now. Also, government had announced important changes in corporate taxation just last year. So, I do not expect any dramatic changes on taxation front. The one thing I will be keen to understand from the budget is government's stance on the extent and duration of any fiscal stimulus it might want to provide to sustain the recovery process.

Q: Bank index corrected nearly 3 percent in the year 2020, though it rallied over 80 percent from its March lows. Do you expect the sector to act as a leader in 2021 after underperformance in 2020, why?

Over the last few years, BFSI sector has gone through tough times. Decelerating economic growth, constant overhang of NPAs, disruption in NBFC segment in 2018 and recent suppression of economic activity to contain COVID-19 have caused enormous pain in the sector. However, a lot of these factors are now changing for the better. Economic growth has bottomed out, recovery has been faster-than-expected and asset quality is holding up better than feared. Moreover, many lenders have managed to raise fresh equity to strengthen their balance sheets to deal with asset quality issues and to be ready to fund upcoming growth. We, therefore, expect this sector to likely outperform the market over medium term.

Q: What are those expected key risks (global as well as domestic) one should keep in mind for 2021, given the experience of 2020? Especially after finding new strain of coronavirus in the UK, do you think coronavirus is still a major concern going in to 2021?

On the back of a disastrous year like 2020, next year should be the one of recovery and normalization. However, one should keep an eye on geo-political events given the expected changes in US policies with Biden administration taking over.

We should remember that the genesis of the crisis we faced in 2020 was in the healthcare domain. So, while fiscal and monetary authorities did a lot of heavy lifting to blunt the impact of the crisis, the ultimate solution had to come from medical domain. With the announcement of successful results from phase 3 trials of many vaccines from early November, we now know that the beginning of the end of the crisis has happened. Indeed, distribution of the vaccines globally is a challenge and emergence of newer strains complicates the issue.

In 2021, we should definitely keep an eye on the mutations and progression of the virus and global efforts towards containing it. As we have seen in recent weeks, the recovery may not be in straight line and widespread forced economic shutdown remains a risk. However, I am hopeful that with enormous resources dedicated to this effort and concentrated minds, governments should be able to contain this menace soon.

Q: What is your reading on 2020 on all aspects, and what should government do more in 2021 to bring economy back on track?

Who would have thought 12 months ago, that 2020 would turn out the way it did! I remember that towards the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020, there were signs of green shoots in the Indian economy, after a period of prolonged growth deceleration. Unfortunately, COVID-19 and the forced suppression of economic activity to stop the spread of the virus caused unprecedented economic dislocation. While RBI did most of the heavy lifting to reduce the impact of this dislocation, fiscal response in India was rather muted, given the already high deficit and debt constraints. Luckily, the government did not waste the crisis and managed to push through landmark legislation in agriculture and labour reforms and also gave impetus towards encouraging domestic manufacturing. After a steep drop in economic activity in April to June quarter; Indian economy surprised on the positive by faster than expected recovery. While there remains a lot of pain in the unorganized and SME sector, listed corporates surprised by better-than-expected operating performance.

In the new year, I would expect the government to have an unrelenting focus on stimulating and sustaining economic growth. Actions of the government and the RBI so far certainly point in that direction. It will also be nice to see a moderate fiscal stimulus in the budget to boost recovery, now that the economy has started expanding again. This, of course, needs to be accompanied by medium term fiscal consolidation plan. We would also like to see government continuing its efforts to encourage make in India initiatives. Overall, if things progress well on the growth front, I will not be surprised to see private capex eventually starting to pick up. This would be essential for sustained medium to long term growth.

Q: What is your view on global economy for 2021 given the western world facing COVID risk? Also do you expect more stimulus measures from western world in the coming year to recovery the economy?

As most economies faced forced lockdowns in 2020, we should see a synchronous global economic recovery in 2021. The extent of bounce, of course, will vary for each economy- depending on subsequent waves of infections, challenges related to mutation of virus and distribution of vaccines. As we have seen in recent times in the US and a few European countries, stimulus measures will continue to ensure that the recovery does not falter midway. However, the extent of fiscal stimulus will be smaller compared to the unprecedented levels we saw in 2020. Monetary authorities are likely to maintain benign stance at least for a couple of years to nurse the economies back to health.

Q: What kind of opportunities and threats India can have in the coming year if the COVID tensions persist or if the COVID tensions ease?

India seems to be doing rather well at present on the COVID front, as compared to what was witnessed in the US and several European countries in recent times. Even in the event of a recurrence of an outbreak, we do not see a large-scale national lockdown as implemented in March-April of 2020. The cost benefit analysis of lives versus livelihoods is now better understood and we are far better prepared on the medical front than we were in the beginning of the crisis. So, while there could be local temporary lockdowns which might impact supply chains for a few players; we do not see any material adverse impact on the supply side of Indian economy.

There are in fact a few opportunities that have emerged from this crisis in select sectors with global multinationals looking to remodel their supply chains. India could be a big beneficiary of China +1 strategy that many of these companies are likely to adopt. Indian government's initiative towards encouraging domestic manufacturing by giving incentives will likely accelerate this process with positive long term consequences for Indian economy.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.