Worst streak in 22 years seen ushering in Indian stock rebound

Bloomberg
Mar 31, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

The NSE Nifty 50 Index is on track for its fourth-straight monthly decline, its worst losing streak since 2001. The gauge is down nearly 9% in that span compared with a gain of about 3% in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

Workers walk in the atrium of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. India is set to rank among this years best-performing major stock markets globally, overcoming concerns about higher interest rates and an economic slowdown that has mired peers. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg

With a key Indian stock benchmark about to notch its longest stretch of monthly losses in more than two decades, some analysts see the $3 trillion market positioning to bounce back.

After outperforming over the past two years, Indian stocks are Asia’s worst performers in 2023 amid concerns over monetary policy tightening and weak sentiment due to value erosion at the Adani Group. But a number of strategists feel the stage is set for a rebound thanks to cheap valuations and strong domestic support.

 