Worst may be over but market consolidation to continue; Here is Gaurav Dua’s multibagger pick

Equities have not had a strong run this year as benchmarks have given flat to negative returns on a year-to-date basis. Compare this to the returns in 2017, indices had returned a little over 10 percent between January and March 2017.

While the market may not be able to mirror the returns it gave last year, experts such as Gaurav Dua of Sharekhan believe that most of the price damage is almost done. The market will now take some time to consolidate in this range.

“We are asking clients to not get carried away by the noise and look at the longer term. For those looking to invest, I don’t think there is a lot of risk here,” Gaurav Dua, Head of Research at Sharekhan told Moneycontrol’s Uttaresh Venkateshwaran & Sunil Shankar Matkar in an exclusive interview. He also sees some cap on expansion in PE multiples as macros have been worsening despite pickup in earnings’ trends.

It would be prudent for investors to adopt a stock and sector-specific approach where growth is visible, he said, adding that he sees steady growth in financial names such as IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank, among others. “So, overall, banks’ contribution to growth in Sensex or Nifty earnings will be strong despite what is happening today,” he added. Edited excerpts:

What is the overall outlook on the market? Will the corrective phase continue?

Overall, the market is down by 8-9 percent and is now in a range. We believe that most of the price damage has been done and now it might take some time to consolidate in this range.

In the past two years, two major events have taken place. One big global event was the start of rate hikes and the market then was down by 9-10 percent. But, from that bottom, it trimmed all the losses in a month. Then there was some demonetisation as well.

The market again saw a sharp fall, bottomed out and then within a month from there, a gain was seen.

This correction is more or less in line with that (trend). In this rally, we have seen sharp ticks and have seen equally strong recovery. We are asking clients to not get carried away with the noise and look at the longer term. For investors, I don’t think there is a lot of risk here.

What is the outlook on the earnings front? Are there any fundamental cues for the Street going ahead?

Typically, in this year, the whole scenario has turned on its head. We are moving from a scenario of strong macros and lack of earnings to an area where macros are worsening. However, in terms of micros, earnings growth are on the cusp of very strong revival.

Those signs were there in the December quarter earnings. We believe that these are going to come back strongly. But, because of worsening macros, you may not see expansion of PE multiples from here.

And, what about banks’ results, especially in the context of the recently-discovered fraud cases?

In the past one and a half year, we saw a broad-based rally. In the next 1.5-2 years, it is going to be a stock and sector-specific rally and where growth and pockets of revival will be in play.

In the banking space, the damage is largely limited to PSU banks. (Even among) Sensex companies’ earnings, only State Bank of India is present, which will hit the results. SBI does not have exposure to all these guys.

We are talking about strong earnings revival in cases such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and steady growth in IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank. So, overall, banks’ contribution to growth in Sensex or Nifty earnings is going to be strong despite what you see today.

How are NBFCs placed in the financial space?

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) had a dream run and was partly contributed by expansion in multiples. This was driven by cost of funds going down. In a scenario where interest rates are going down, financial institutions that depend on wholesale funding normally get rerated and it is the other way round now.

In the last one year, there has been a typical compression in price to book of NBFCs. Whatever is the damage that had to happen, is now behind us. We are asking clients to start buying NBFCs, but the stronger names.

In the overall financials space, what are you recommending investors to do?

We are asking them to stick to private banks. Among them, the top picks are HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank.

Meanwhile, those clients with longer term view (2-year plus view), we are asking them to start staggered buying in Axis and ICICI Bank.

Among NBFCs, we recommend buying Bajaj Finance and L&T Finance and these are the top picks in this sector.

What are the upside risks to this market? Any macro headwinds or political stability issues with key states such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh up for grabs?

The upside to the market will not be the same as last year. So, the returns would be in line with earnings growth — mid-teens. Among a few things, risk is about macro factors. Indirect tax collections have been weak. If it continues like this, there will be further risk of fiscal slippages next year, which will lead to a hit on the rupee and bond yields. This is the big domestic risk.

Globally, the risk lies in the fact that if the trade war initiated by the US gets worse, it will have an impact on equity markets.

Somewhere in the equity markets, it has been adjusted or absorbed that Rajasthan may go off the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) hands. Karnataka is an even game and if they win it, it will be a booster. Madhya Pradesh is going to be a tough call, and if they lose it, there could be some negative reaction, even for a shorter time.

For 2019, the elections may not be easy for the ruling party. It has to be clear whether it will be a two-front fight or multi-front fight. In case of the latter, the NDA may come back with big majority.

The IIP numbers were declared recently, which pegged the January performance at 7.5 percent. Is that a cue for D-Street to watch out for?

The numbers are higher partly due to the low base. After demonetisation, there was a sharp slowdown and it has also been aided by inventory build-up post GST rollout. Lot of unwinding of inventory happened post GST. These two have helped the high IIP number.

Once the dust settles, is when you will see the real numbers. Once the base effect is gone and restoration of inventory is seen, real number will be 4-5 percent, which compared to around 2.8 percent of last year is still a good recovery.

What is your view on inflationary trends? If they continue this way, will the RBI be able to stall the rate hikes?

The inflation could undershoot the target set by Reserve Bank of India. So, they may be in for a longer pause on interest rates. By the year end, they may begin hiking rates than the expected June to September period.

Will midcaps be able to continue their strong show from 2017? Any particular themes you are betting on?

There was a dream run in midcaps last year, where all stocks moved up higher. Obviously, you cannot have that this year. Now, for the next two years, it will be stock pickers market and the time of easy money is gone.

Overall, we are betting on structural themes of financialisation, rural demand and infra plays. Within financialisation, household savings will move, and based on those, private banks, insurance and NBFCs will gain.

As rural demand picks up, the focus will be on consumer and consumer discretionary which did well and have done well. Lastly, we think that infra players with strong balance sheets could be in focus such as L&T, KNR, and Sadbhav, among others.

We also turned bullish on oil and gas space. Stocks which have been laggards last year will do well this year. ONGC will outperform along with a stock such as Grasim. Among largecaps, laggards have been there in IT such as Infosys.

One could also watch out for big names in unorganised to organised shift.

Relaxo Footwear is a strong player for unorganised to organised theme. It is a low priced mass market product and per unit average selling price is less too. In volume terms, last year, it sold 120 million pair of footwear.

Here’s an outlook on other sectors.

IT

We are neutral and one must be stock specific. Within the space too, there is more inclination to midcap IT than largecap names i.e. Tech Mahindra and L&T Tech.

Pharmaceuticals

We are cautious on the sector and we don’t have stock in pharma space across portfolios. Only exception being Biocon, which has done well.

Telecom

It is a sector that one can avoid as there is lot of noise and competition.

PSU banks

In bigger names such as SBI, BOB, an investor could hold on.

In smaller banks, then there will be some bounce after a sharp fall. The outlook is still uncertain. Earnings will be impacted. Ultimately, the government may merge banks and how it will happen is unclear.