Worst July since 2002 for markets; these 239 BSE stocks fell 10-50%

The fall in the Nifty50 was led by losses in key marquee names which pulled the index below its crucial 200-days moving average (DMA). Over 40 percent of the stocks in the Nifty50 fell in double digits in July.
Indian market witnessed its worst July since 2002, as Nifty and Sensex fell 5.68 percent and 4.86 percent, their hardest fall in 17 years for the month. The Nifty50 had fallen 9.3 percent in July 2002, while Sensex dropped nearly 8 percent.
Typically, market trades in the green in July but delayed monsoon, muted corporate results, overhang on economic growth and several other factors weighed heavy on investor sentiment.
“The month of July 2019 turned out to be one of the worst months for our market. It is mainly because of a number of events that dented investors' confidence such as increased in tax on super rich, poor to mix corporate earnings, coupled with government hard steps on some of the sectors and below-average monsoon. Global uncertainties like trade war etc. jeopardised the emerging economies,” Sanjeev Jain, VP Equity Research, Sunness Capital India, told Moneycontrol.
“Higher valuation is also an overhang. On July 31, Nifty was trading at a PE of around 27.4x. The valuation seems a bit lofty as the financial performance of Indian corporates in Q1FY20 not so impressive,” he said.
Almost 22 Nifty stocks were down 10-20 percent that include names like Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, GAIL India, and Titan Company.
The bigger carnage was seen in the small & midcaps-indexes. The S&P BSE Midcap index plunged 7.8 percent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap index saw a drop of little over 10 percent in July.
In the top 500 companies listed on BSE, nearly 50 percent of the stocks plunged in double digits. A 10-50% drop was seen in 239 stocks, including TVS Motor, Escorts, Tata Power, Indiabulls Ventures, PNB, JM Financial, Coal India, BHEL, RBL Bank, Apollo Tyres, and Jet Airways.
In the Budget, the government proposed a higher tax surcharge for individuals, trusts, Hindu Undivided Families, firms and associations of persons (AoPs). Higher tax surcharge will hit those foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) which are structured as trusts or AoPs.“India is the only country which taxes FPIs but the outflows are unpredictable and as long as the valuations are lofty in some largecaps, they will be selling targets for FPIs,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, SAMCO Securities, told Moneycontrol.
“But, at the same time, the only reason for FIIs to stick around in some bets is the young demographic setup of India and the economy being the world’s fastest-growing,” he said.
