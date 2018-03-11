App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 11, 2018 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Worried about volatility in market? Deploy Long Strangle in Nifty for making quick profit

Historically, India VIX holds negative correlation with the market. The upper band of VIX is placed at 21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shubham Agarwal

The Nifty continues its southward journey as it lost 2.2 percent in the last week and closed a tad higher above 10,200. All the major sectoral indices closed in the red with fall over 2.5 percent with major being Metals, Banks, Pharma etc. The Nifty futures too saw the fresh short position at higher levels.

Put Call Ratio – Open Interest wise for Nifty March series stands at 0.83 indicating Call writers aggressive than Put writers. Option band based on Open Interest is placed at 10,000 and 10,500.

10000 Put OI of around 50 lakh and 10500 Call OI of around 55 lakh shares. Calls writers continued to shift their base lower. Fall in PCR supports the bearish undertone prevailing in the market.

Shubham Agarwal
Shubham Agarwal
CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited

India VIX (Volatility Index), the barometer of riskiness yet again saw an upsurge of 3.5 percent to 14.5 level indicating traders are again feeling skeptical and are ready to buy protection at a relatively higher premium.

Historically, India VIX holds negative correlation with the market. The upper band of VIX is placed at 21.

With the outburst of negative sentiments in the markets along with spurt in volatility, it would be idle to trade in Long Strangle in Nifty. Under this strategy, we need to buy 1 lot of 10100 PE and Buy 1 lot of 10300 CE.

Long Strangle is an either-way (volatility based) strategy that aims to make money for a stock Index soaring up or plummeting down. Outlook is directional neutral as we are looking forward for explosive move in either direction.

Maximum profit on this strategy is uncapped while the loss is capped maximum to premium outflow. A major challenge in long Strangle is time decay. However as we are 3 weeks away from expiry, its impact is limited.

Image11132018

Image21132018

Image31132018

Disclaimer: The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Expert Columns #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC