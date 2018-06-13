Worried about rich valuations? Check out Morgan Stanley’s reasonably priced stock picks

Momentum stocks made a strong comeback in April, while growth ones generated mildly positive results. This has been the trend for 12 months on the trot. But for 2018, Morgan Stanley’s sees the trend of growth outperforming value and quality continuing. It feels investors would be better off betting on stocks where growth is available at reasonable valuations.

Last month, the clear winners were momentum stocks. These counters delivered the maximum 12-month returns and had the highest positive deviation from their respective 200 daily moving averages. The American brokerage said institutional investors were buying high valuations (high PE, PB and low dividend yield), high beta and high financial leverage.

Value investors continued to bleed money in February and March. But the global investment bank is now of the view that growth will make a comeback. “India is a growth market and in the long run growth stocks have outperformed other types of stocks. The trend visible in the last 15 months suggests that growth stocks are making a comeback. The market is detecting a new growth cycle and seems willing to back a nascent recovery in the performance of growth styles as a more sustainable outcome,” it said in a recent report.

But it was quick to caution that growth should be distinguished from quality, even though there are stocks that straddle both categories. “The former is the change in return on capital while the latter is about the level of return on capital.”

It highlights four identifying factors - strong trailing capex, robust trailing book growth, trailing positive earnings revisions and the best forward revenue or EPS growth - by which investors can participate in the growth rally. “We are careful about the price that such growth commands. So, the strategy over the past several months is to back growth at a reasonable price or GARP.”

The risk to this view is that if the growth cycle falters, it could lead to a bounceback from quality and value stocks. Morgan Stanley’s favourite GARP stocks include Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Reliance Industries, M&M Financial Services and JSW Steel.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.