Worried about market fall? The median recovery time in the past has been just 66 days

The S&P BSE Sensex has plunged nearly 4,000 points, or by about 11 percent, from its life-time high of 38,989 recorded in August. The next big question is — what should they do now?

Well, history suggests that the market has always bounced back and made investors richer sooner than later. This is the ideal time to put money into the equity market. We are in the third leg of the correction in the current bull market.

Rising crude oil prices, which are leading to macro as well as fiscal concerns for Indian markets, falling rupee against the US Dollar, persistent selling by foreign investors, rising US Treasury Bond yields, and carnage in the small & midcaps are some of the factors which are weighing on markets.

“Indian market have been seeing a sharp sell-off on account of depreciation in rupee and higher crude prices. This negative sentiment was further reinforced by the fear of liquidity crisis to support credit growth following the IL&FS scare,” Nitasha Shankar, Sr. Vice President and Head of Research at YES Securities told Moneycontrol.

“We believe that the long-term story of Indian market remains intact. Therefore, this fall should be treated as an opportunity to accumulate fundamentally strong companies where valuations have corrected to attractive levels,” she added.

ICICI Securities in a report highlighted that previous bull market from 2003-2007 indicates that the median bull market correction has been 14 percent while the median recovery time has been 66 days.

“We believe it is a relatively fast recovery and the most recent correction post-budget was largely in the historical median range (Nifty50 corrected by 10% and the recovery period lasted 55 days),” it said.

One of the worst correction in Sensex happened in the year 2006 when the index fell 30 percent. It took 35 days for the index to correct and 124 days for it to recover, data showed.

The second highest fall was seen in 2004 when the index fell 27 percent which took just 22 days to correct. However, for markets to recover, it took 187 days.