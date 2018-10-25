Worried about FII sell-off? Global investors raised stake in over 300 companies in Q2

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which turned net sellers in at least two months of the September quarter, pulled out more than Rs 10,000 crore from Indian equity markets but used the downfall to buy into over 300 stocks which include plenty of Nifty50 names as well.

A sharp fall in the currency, along with rising crude oil prices which have in turn raised macro concerns for India are some of the factors which are putting foreign investors on the back foot.

On the global front, strengthening of dollar and rise in US Treasury yields are hurting emerging markets in general, and India is no exception, suggest experts.

For reference, we have taken companies which have a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1,000 crore in which FIIs raised their stake in the July to September period.

FIIs raised stake in companies which were hammered badly such as Dewan Housing Finance, Central Bank of India, Simplex Infrastructure, Indiabulls Real Estate, Repco Home Finance, IRB Infrastructure, IIFL Holdings, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Skipper.

Note: We have taken reference of top 20 companies based on negative returns in which FIIs raised stake in September quarter:

FIIs raised stake in almost 302 companies in the September quarter which include bluechip names like Infosys, ONGC, L&T, Coal India, NTPC, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, IOC, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, etc. among others.

"Foreign investors are cautious on India. They pulled out $13.7 billion (debt market $7.7 billion, equity $6 billion) from Indian debt and equity markets. The US Fed is expected to raise the interest rate to 2.5 percent in December, 3 percent in 2019 and 3.5 percent in 2020, which could further make FPIs pull out money from India," Steven Birch, President & CEO, William O’Neil + Co. told Moneycontrol.

"The recent outflow of FPIs can be attributed to rupee depreciation (dollar gains will be reduced), strengthening of US economy and Rising 10-year Treasury bond yields. As soon as the Rupee volatility decreases, foreign funds will start coming into Indian markets (both Debt and Equity) as India’s growth story remains intact," he said.

With a foreign currency chest of more than $400 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can stabilise the rupee in the coming months.

Most of emerging market currencies have depreciated in the past one year. For example*, Russia (26%), South Africa (33%), Brazil (33%), Chile (18.5%) and Mexico (16%).

Note: We have taken a sample of 30 companies out of 302 companies in which FIIs raised their stake in the September quarter:

FIIs decreased their stake in as many as 390 stocks which include most of the NBFCs as well as financials names such as HDFC, Bharat Financials, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, The Federal Bank, Max Financial Services etc. among others.

They kept their stake constant in 46 stocks which include names like The New India Insurance, India Overseas Bank, Corporation Bank, Can Fin Homes, Bhushan Steel, Bank of Maharashtra, United Bank of India, Dhanuka Agritech etc. among others.