World’s best performing large stock market is set to see record foreign outflows

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / Dec 07, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

World-beating returns was not enough for foreign investors who pulled out money in large amounts thanks to rising global interest rates and a weakening local currency.

It may have the cachet of giving the best returns among its peers in 2022, but the Indian stock market is set to record the highest ever withdrawal of money by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

With global central banks rising interest rates and the rupee weakening several foreign investors pulled out money from the local stock market at record pace in the first half of the year, before ploughing back some of it in the second half.

That said, FPIs have withdrawn $18.1 billion from the Indian stock market heading into December, which is more than the $13.3 billion taken out by the same cohort during the global financial crisis of 2008, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India data.

However, the record pace of outflows from foreign investors, who own close to 40 percent of the market’s free float, has had little impact on the performance of the stock market.

MSCI India, a gauge tracked by most global investors and funds, has given year-to-date returns of 6.6 percent in local currency terms, making it the best performing stock market among those with market capitalisation of more than $1 trillion.