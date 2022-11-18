 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

World stocks rally but oil prices tumble

AFP
Nov 18, 2022 / 08:52 PM IST

The Dow Jones was also up 0.7 percent after opening in New York buoyed by earnings reports from retail companies including Gap and Foot Locker.

Global main stock markets rallied Friday as investors fished for bargain shares and shrugged off losses elsewhere, but oil prices fell as concerns over the global economy persist.

London stocks were lifted by official data showing UK retail sales rose 0.6 percent in October, rebounding from a 1.5-percent slump in September.

The news boosted the pound, which had fallen the previous day on a harsh government budget and the confirmation that Britain was in recession.

London stocks gained 0.6 percent, while Frankfurt and Paris jumped 1.1 and 1.0 percent in value respectively.

The pound also rebounded after a sharp fall against the dollar Thursday.

But others cautioned against getting too excited by the UK retail data since the country is in the grip of a worsening cost-of-living crisis.