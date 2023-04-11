 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World stocks pine for Fed pause, dollar stalls

Apr 11, 2023 / 09:19 PM IST

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.18%, the S&P 500 lost 0.07% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.56%.

A gauge of global stocks rallied and bond yields inched higher on Tuesday as traders anticipate interest rates will soon peak, even as the market bets the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy further in May to tame inflation.

Gold climbed back up above the key $2,000 level as the dollar came off Monday's peak, while oil prices rose despite Chinese inflation data pointing to persistently weak demand.

Investors are keenly awaiting consumer prices data on Wednesday and producer prices on Thursday. The consumer price index is expected to show core inflation rose 0.4% on a monthly basis and 5.6% year-over-year in March.

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 3.5 basis points to 4.043%.