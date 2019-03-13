App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

World shares, euro firm as debt fears ease, Fed eyed

The euro hit a three-week high and global shares gained on Wednesday before a key policy statement by the US Federal Reserve, buoyed by some better-than-expected corporate earnings and signs of improved sentiment in the euro zone debt market.

Whatsapp

The euro hit a three-week high and global shares gained on Wednesday before a key policy statement by the US Federal Reserve, buoyed by some better-than-expected corporate earnings and signs of improved sentiment in the euro zone debt market.


The better appetite for riskier assets contributed to weaker demand at a German auction of new 30-year bonds, where the ultra-low yielding but safe paper seemed to be much less attractive to investors.


Germany drew bids worth less than the amount on offer at a widely-watched auction of new 32-year debt that sold at an average yield of 2.41%, down from 2.62% at the previous sale.


"In an environment where investors are very averse in buying peripheral bonds there is still some interest in holding German bonds to hedge against that," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.


But he added: "If we see a stabilisation in peripheral markets and we start to see signs of progress in Spain or the political worries in France or the Netherlands start to dissipate then the safe-haven flows can unwind very quickly."


The single currency rose to USD 1.3237 just surpassing its three-week peak of USD 1.3225 after the auction, helped by indications from Germany that it supported a return by the European Central Bank to a focus on price stability.


Germany also said it was leaving its economic forecast for 0.7% growth this year unchanged because of the potential impact from the global economic environment.


The front month German Bund future was around 12 ticks lower at 140.43, pushing yields on 10-year bonds up two basis points to 1.64%.


UK IN RECESSION


New data showing Britain's USD 2.4 trillion economy had slipped back into recession served as a reminder of the impact of the euro zone crisis.


Gross domestic product in the UK fell 0.2% in the first quarter of 2012 after contracting by 0.3% at the end of 2011, confounding forecasts for 0.1% growth.


The downturn was the second economic contraction since the financial crisis began.


"These figures show even more disappointing underlying growth than we feared," said Alan Clarke, UK and euro zone economist at Scotiabank.


"I think we are in good company. When the euro zone figures are released in a few weeks' time, it will show that the UK has not fared worse than the likes of Germany and France."


But the uncertainty failed to halt gains in the FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares which was up about 0.8% to 1040.70 points.


FED AWAITED


Most market attention remains firmly focused on the release by the US Fed of its latest round of quarterly forecasts at 1800 GMT, and the comments by Chairman Ben Bernanke that will follow in a news conference scheduled for 1815 GMT.


Bernanke is expected to be peppered with questions on the chances of more easing after its current round, known as Operation Twist ends in June.


"The market will be looking for any language change on Operation Twist and on the balance of risks around the economy, especially given the disappointing US jobs report," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.


The dollar fell to its lowest level in three weeks against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday as the rise in appetite for riskier assets encouraged some cautious selling of the low-yielding US currency before the announcement.


ECB VIEWS


Sentiment in the debt market gained some comfort from the ECB's latest survey of the region's key financial institutions which found banks were softening their lending rules after its injection of 1 trillion euros of cheap three-year money via so-called LTROs, easing what had been a severe credit crunch.


However, the survey, conducted between March 23 and April 5, found loan demand had fallen substantially and was likely to remain subdued in the second quarter, suggesting it might take some time before the cash trickles into the euro zone's faltering economy.


European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, speaking in Brussels, singled out renewed intensification of tensions in euro area sovereign debt markets and their potential spillover to the real economy as the main downside risk.


But he added that economic activity had stabilised at a low level and expected growth to be supported by foreign demand.


The ECB's survey and Draghi's comments did little to shake the return of confidence in peripheral euro zone debt markets with both Spanish and Italian government bond yields.


The Spanish 10-year government bond yield fell 5 basis points to 5.83%, while the Italian equivalent was down four basis points at 5.68%.


Dutch 10-year yields, which have been affected by a budget crisis that saw the coalition government collapse, were one basis point lower on the day at 2.32%.


CORPORATE HEALTH


Rising hopes of better corporate performances drove the share markets after a surprisingly strong result from tech bellwether Apple and healthy numbers from the likes of Spanish bank BBVA, Swedish telecom firm Ericsson and home appliances maker Electrolux .

The MSCI world equity index was up 0.3% at 324.14 after shares in Apple, the world's most valuable technology company, shot up 8% helping to lift sentiment in Asian markets.

First Published on Apr 25, 2012 04:46 pm

tags #10-year government bond #Ben Bernanke #Chairman #Draghi #ECB #Economy #euro #euro zone #euro-zone debt #European Central Bank #FTSE Eurofirst index #gained #German auction #German bonds #German Bund future #Global shares #gross domestic product #International Markets #LTRO #MSCI #Operation Twist #Spanish bank BBVA #US Fed #US Federal Reserve

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex ends higher for the third consecutive sess ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Usman Khawaj ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet

Priyanka Gandhi relies on Mahatma Gandhi's quotes for her first few Tw ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.