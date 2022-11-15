 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World-beating India stocks cement haven status with new record

Bloomberg
Nov 15, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

A return of foreign investors is bolstering the market, where the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index rose to an all-time high on Friday as risk assets rejoiced over a softer US inflation print.

Having emerged as a safe haven amid this year’s global equity rout, Indian stocks look poised to extend their lead over world peers and finish 2022 on a high.

A return of foreign investors is bolstering the market, where the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index rose to an all-time high on Friday as risk assets rejoiced over a softer US inflation print. An unprecedented retail investing boom, strong domestic demand that’s enabled one of the world’s fastest growth rates and political stability are also tailwinds that have helped India decouple from other emerging markets.

“Amidst the noise of markets around the world today, India is sending the right signals,” said Vikas Pershad, a fund manager for Asian equities at M&G Investments (Singapore) Pte. “There remains much to like about the opportunity set in India, whether judged in absolute or relative terms. The probability that we see of continued outperformance is high.”

Up 6.1% this year, the Sensex is on course for a seventh straight annual advance. Its gain is the biggest among benchmarks in countries that have stock markets valued at at least $1 trillion, and compares with a loss of 23% in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI All-Country World Index is down 18% in 2022.