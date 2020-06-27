Words of wisdom: Be a realistic optimist and understand the importance of compounding, says Morgan Housel

Being a realistic optimist and believing in the importance of compounding are among the basic tenets of investing, said Morgan Housel, Partner at Collaborative Fund and former columnist at the Motley Fool & Wall Street Journal, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"Being an optimist is having the right mindset. People should be optimistic about the future. That is the best bet," Housel said.

But being an optimist does not mean you refuse to acknowledge or accept the negative, he said.

"Being an optimist does not mean you believe everything is going to go well, the world will not fall apart at times and we are not going to have pandemics and recession. Being a realistic optimist means we are going to have such issues. The world is going to be a constant chain of breakage, disappointment and sometimes collapse but those things do not preclude the long-term growth," Housel said.

"In a single person's lifetime, progress tends to be not only present but very large but in any given moment during the period, there is constantly something to worry about," said Housel.

Housel gave the example of Germany.

At the end of World War-II, Germany's economy was completed obliterated. It only took about three years for Germany's economy to rebuild and exceed its pre-war GDP.

"No one thought that was going to be the case. No one thought it would take only three years to rebuild the economy. There are many such examples in history," Housel underscored.

Housel emphasised on the importance of compounding in investing and said it is not something that you could go to school for and become an expert.

"It is not intuitive. Compounding does not work for 2-5 years. It works for the next 20-30 years. For instance, Warren Buffett added most of this wealth after his 65th birthday," said Housel.

Housel said there is no idea what is going to happen over the next year or next 5 years, but over the next 10-20 years, innovation, recreation and technology will have improved the situation.

"This is the time you should be thinking about if you are a real investor," said Housel.

Talking about the possibility of a change in consumer behaviour after the COVID-19 pandemic, Housel said he does not think there is going to be a drastic change in consumer behaviour post the pandemic.

"Even in the past, such as after 1918 pandemic, consumer behaviour did not change. After 9/11, many people started saying that Americans would not be using airplanes. That remained the case for about six months and after that, it faded away completely," he said.

"What may change is that people may have a higher propensity to save more money to keep themselves safe financially. Social security net may also be strengthened," Housel said.

Commenting on the ongoing rally in the market, Housel said the market is shrugging off weak earnings.

"Perhaps the market is thinking that 2020 will be a washout in terms of earnings," he said.