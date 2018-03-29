Wont be surprised if volatility continues, but structurally overweight on India: BNP Paribas

Terming the market’s move in 2017 as a ‘unique’ one, experts at BNP Paribas India believe that it would be unreasonable to expect such conditions to last indefinitely. In fact, the corrective phase was not largely unexpected and there could be continued volatility ahead, Abhiram Eleswarapu, Head of Equities Research, BNP Paribas India told Moneycontrol’s Uttaresh Venkateshwaran in an interview.

Although given the selloff in the past couple of months, he sees an upside of about 13 percent by December, mainly on expectations of improved earnings visibility.

“We continue to remain overweight India from a structural perspective. However, we have also been highlighting that valuations aren’t exactly cheap for the market as a whole (they weren’t at least before the recent correction)…,” he added.

In terms of sectors, he is being selective in his approach for IT stocks, given the recent run up, while there is a bias towards growth stocks in areas such as financials and autos as well. An excerpt from that interview:

Abhiram Eleswarapu Head of India Equity Research|BNP Paribas

Compared to the stellar returns of 2017, the market in 2018 so far has reversed the trend. Is there more downside in FY19 or is consolidation around the corner? Also, will this not be a factor enough to hold the market or take it higher? And, any take on its current valuation?

2017 was a unique year in that we saw correlated returns across asset classes, which was indicative of abundant liquidity and low volatility. It would have been unreasonable to expect such conditions to last indefinitely.

However, it is worth noting that most major markets around the world are also marginally down so far this year, barring US tech or commodity-heavy indices in emerging markets.

The Sensex came within touching distance of our year-end target of 37,500 in January itself. Therefore a correction from those levels wasn’t entirely unexpected. Of course, small and mid-cap stocks have corrected more than the large caps.

The Sensex trades at around 17x FY19 consensus P/E, which is higher than the long-term average of around 15-16x.

Given the sell off over the past couple of months, we see about a 13% upside by December, mainly on expectations of improved earnings visibility. But we would not be surprised to see continued volatility.

What are the factors leading to this fall in the market?

We continue to remain overweight India from a structural perspective. However, we have also been highlighting that valuations aren’t exactly cheap for the market as a whole (they weren’t at least before the recent correction), especially given that earnings estimates are still being downgraded. By contrast, peers elsewhere in Asia have seen positive earnings revisions.

Note consensus earnings estimates still call for a sharp earnings growth recovery in FY19 and FY20, ie, almost 20% on a year-over-year basis in both FY19 and FY20, which we think is being questioned.

In such a scenario, negative developments tend to get highlighted even more. At a global level, these include rising crude prices and fears of increased protectionism. On the domestic front, we’ve had uncertainty due to PSU bank frauds and concerns over poll outcomes in regional and national elections this year and the next. These have followed the imposition of the LTCG in the Union Budget, which several investors did not expect.

Political stability being one of the aspects for the Street to be worried, how will that play out for the rest of the calendar year and the entire financial year?

News flow around elections will continue through the year as several state elections are due, but investor decisions will remain much more dependent on fundamentals such as earnings growth and valuations.

But how does that (the risks) play on when it comes to earnings and economic growth trends that have been seen in several data points? Any sectors or stocks you would like to be invested in this scenario? How should an investor approach this market in FY19?

In general, economic growth around the world is solid, which is also visible in PMI data, etc. Most Asian currencies are largely stable. We see an ROE recovery across the region led by consumption and buoyant exports in FY19.

Within India, we have seen intense policy action over the past couple of years around RERA, the Bankruptcy Law, demonetisation, GST implementation and PSU bank recapitalisation. India has not participated in the global growth recovery from late 2016. But we expect an investment recovery especially related to government-related infrastructure projects, rural housing, etc in FY19.

Urban consumption seems healthy as is the situation with credit offtake, especially for private players. Our road trips are suggesting incrementally fewer stressed asset additions and continued traction in areas such as microfinance and housing. Add to this, auto sales and air traffic are quite good. Of course, this is somewhat offset by a still-delayed private capex, concerns over the fiscal situation, worsening health of PSU banks, etc.

But broadly, we think there are several quality stocks in the above areas to construct a portfolio. Our bias is towards growth stocks in areas such as financials, autos, and select stocks in other sectors.

Do you have a view on the IT and pharmaceutical space?

We like several companies in the Indian IT sector, but after the recent run-up, we are more selective on our stock picks now. A high base effect and weak legacy technology spending are obvious negatives for the sector. But we think revenue growth was worsened by cyclical issues over the past few years and earnings were further hurt by a stronger INR this year.

From a longer-term standpoint, there could be several positive trends for Indian IT. Tech is getting increasingly “softwarised”, new verticals are emerging that could drive outsourced spending, enterprise digital spending in taking off, and lastly, Indian companies continue to gain share led by digital offerings.