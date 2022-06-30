Wonderla Holidays shares gain 3.57% on land lease agreement with Odisha govt

Bengaluru-headquartered amusement parks operator Wonderla Holidays shares gained more than 3 percent on signing a land lease agreement with the Odisha government.

The stock settled at Rs 234.95 on the NSE, up 3.57 percent over the previous close, with a volume of more than 3.5 lakh shares.

The company informed exchanges on June 29 that it has signed an agreement with the Government of Odisha for leasing land of about 50 acres.

On this land, it will develop an amusement park project in Kumarbasta village in Bhubaneswar.

Currently, Wonderla has three amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. It also operates a resort in Bengaluru under the brand name Wonderla.

Wonderla Holidays clocked a profit of Rs 8.51 crore in the March 2022 quarter, against a loss of Rs 4.87 crore in the same period last year which was hit by the second COVID wave. Revenue at the end of the March quarter stood at Rs 59.44 crore, a growth of 71 percent over Rs 34.79 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.