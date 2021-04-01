'Women should invest', Priti Rathi Gupta shares asset allocation strategy for FY22

Women are arguably pros at managing finances and budgets yet when it comes to personal finance or investing, there is a certain mounted hesitation. The trick to overcome this hurdle is to start slowly and bear a few things in mind as you go along.

As a beginner, you must start investing with an asset-allocation strategy. This means not putting all your eggs in one basket and thereby diversifying your portfolio as well as the risk.

Age-wise asset allocation for portfolios is advisable. It means your allocation to debt funds must be equal to your age. To find your equity allocation, subtract your current age from 100.

As you grow older, your asset allocation needs to move from equity funds to debt funds. Your portfolio should consist of 10-15 percent of gold as well.

Another crucial factor that affects investment is inflation. Debt instruments provide an interest rate of 5-8 percent in today’s time, whereas the rate of inflation is at more than 7 percent.

With the rising rate of inflation and decreasing rate of interest, you will find it difficult to beat inflation through investment in debt securities. Hence, you need to switch to equity instruments where you can fetch a return of more than 16.

Next comes building an emergency fund and creating a retirement fund. The reason I say this in the same sentence is that these funds act as your financial backup.

An emergency fund is the total of your six months’ pay that you can fall back on in case of a financial crisis, whereas your retirement fund is something you build over a period of time.