App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Women, don’t restrict yourself to corporates; jump into the world of trading

A survey by CDSL highlighted that women have increasingly become financially independent, but so far the percentage of women considering the capital market as an investment avenue has remained at less than 25%

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Hate your current job or want to build something of our own. Whatever be the reason, quitting your job needs to be planned. Without it, the transition from employment to whatever lies beyond can have serious repercussions on your financial health. It is important to maintain financial stability so that the transition is worry-free. Here are a few tips which will help you be financially ready before you quit your current job:
Hate your current job or want to build something of our own. Whatever be the reason, quitting your job needs to be planned. Without it, the transition from employment to whatever lies beyond can have serious repercussions on your financial health. It is important to maintain financial stability so that the transition is worry-free. Here are a few tips which will help you be financially ready before you quit your current job:
Whatsapp

Women form a large part of the total workforce globally, and in India also, we have seen more and more women taking top jobs. While there are countless success stories from sectors like banking, medicine, law, and even tech, there are hardly any examples from the world of trading.

A survey by CDSL highlighted that women have increasingly become financially independent, but so far the percentage of women considering the capital market as an investment avenue has remained at less than 25 percent.

Same holds true for mutual funds industry too, as per a report by Morningstar, women represent an abysmal 8 percent of the total fund managers in India.

Currently, out of total 345 fund managers across mutual fund houses in the country, there are just 29 women fund managers who are managing funds either as primary/secondary managers or have oversight as heads of equity/debt.

related news

Stock market trading has traditionally been male-dominated, but that hasn’t stopped 41-year old Shikha Sharma, a post-doctoral fellow in sociology, from taking up the challenge.

Sharma was introduced to stock market investing by a family friend who is an active trader himself. When she was studying the market movements to consider it as an investment option, she stumbled upon the concept of day trading.

“I took my first trade in Piramal Enterprises (PEL) and ended up with handsome gains. This boosted my confidence and I made my second trade with Tata Global where I suffered a huge loss within a matter of minutes. This made me introspect and when I was reading about company fundamentals, I came across the technical part associated with trading,” she recalled.

To further understand the nuances of trading, she took training with a professional trader. The training not just helped her understand the factors that influence the market, but also made her learn about her psychological capacities and devise her own strategies.

“There is a difference in risking and reducing risks- therefore the core of your trading should be reducing risks rather than putting it all out there. Remember, money saved is money earned. The cap on risks is a profit itself,” she added.

Another female trader, Shruti Bansal, CFA and a registered investment advisor with SEBI, started her journey into active investing 7 years ago. Bansal, who began as a part-time trader, is now an expert technical chartist.

Three years back, she left her job as a senior analyst at a Finnish company to become a full-time trader.

To finalise the next best investment/trading opportunity she uses supports breakdown/resistance breakout, MACDs, patterns, and Chande Vidya indicator.

“Any particular trade for me is a combination of global news, a lot of hard work night before, calculating technicals based on various time windows as well as position sizing to determine the capital on risk,” she added.

Well, in trading both profit and loss are part and parcel of the game, but knowing when to cut losses or exit your position plays a key role when it comes to active trading. Having knowledge of the right kind of technical tools help in making the decision at the right time.

Trading helps not just in unlocking profit but finding yourself:

This may sound profound, but trading not only helps investors in making money but also helps them understand how they respond to a situation.

Shruti Bansal is intrigued by the fact that trading involves a whole host of human emotions, “which under similar external scenarios can swing a trade either way”.

Shikha Sharma highlighted that ego plays an important role in execution, so leave it at the door and if you find your trade going in the wrong direction then cut down on the trade and the ego. Another important element is the psychology.

“Along with learning to take trades, you need to learn about yourself, like why you want to trade that particular scrip, how long will you hold it, are you a day trader or a swing trader - are some of the questions that are part of the psychology behind a trade,” she added.

“I think women must try and explore the world of stock markets but with proper knowledge and training. It will surely enhance their self-confidence and knowledge. But, trading/investing requires full focus and dedication so if u can stay focused on it then this is the right line for u.” Bansal emphasised.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 10:21 am

tags #Market Edge #Women's Day 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

International Women's Day 2019: Get Discounts on iPhone XR, Redmi Note ...

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple; Set to Unveil Proje ...

Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourse ...

International Women's Day: 5 Luxurious & Affordable Escape Destination ...

Richa Chadha Features with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa in Women's Day video, ...

International Women's Day: Sonam Kapoor Features In Variety's Women's ...

Survey Shows 75% Citizens Happy With Modi Govt's Performance

'Go Make Sandwiches': What it is Like to be a Female PUBG Player in In ...

Coding for Refugees, Calendar for Farmers: These Indian Women are Usin ...

Made in Heaven review: This sumptuous take on the big fat Indian weddi ...

Congress releases first list of candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'sho ...

Rafale row: Legal wrangles must not divert attention from shortage of ...

The 'psuedo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

ISL 2018-19: Spirited NorthEast United force Bengaluru FC to pin hopes ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

Sensex, Nifty turn negative on weak global cues, depreciating rupee; T ...

How the online space for women is in a crisis and what needs to be don ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

Kat Von D will not have a ‘healthy’ year ahead, predict the stars

Badla mid movie review: No nail biting scenes in Taapse Pannu and Amit ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Queen Elizabeth II and other royal l ...

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

International Women's Day: 5 statements from Bollywood actresses that ...

International Women's Day 2019: Indian Politicians who are killing it
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.