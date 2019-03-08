Women, don’t restrict yourself to corporates; jump into the world of trading

Hate your current job or want to build something of our own. Whatever be the reason, quitting your job needs to be planned. Without it, the transition from employment to whatever lies beyond can have serious repercussions on your financial health. It is important to maintain financial stability so that the transition is worry-free. Here are a few tips which will help you be financially ready before you quit your current job:

Women form a large part of the total workforce globally, and in India also, we have seen more and more women taking top jobs. While there are countless success stories from sectors like banking, medicine, law, and even tech, there are hardly any examples from the world of trading.

A survey by CDSL highlighted that women have increasingly become financially independent, but so far the percentage of women considering the capital market as an investment avenue has remained at less than 25 percent.

Same holds true for mutual funds industry too, as per a report by Morningstar, women represent an abysmal 8 percent of the total fund managers in India.

Currently, out of total 345 fund managers across mutual fund houses in the country, there are just 29 women fund managers who are managing funds either as primary/secondary managers or have oversight as heads of equity/debt.

Stock market trading has traditionally been male-dominated, but that hasn’t stopped 41-year old Shikha Sharma, a post-doctoral fellow in sociology, from taking up the challenge.

Sharma was introduced to stock market investing by a family friend who is an active trader himself. When she was studying the market movements to consider it as an investment option, she stumbled upon the concept of day trading.

“I took my first trade in Piramal Enterprises (PEL) and ended up with handsome gains. This boosted my confidence and I made my second trade with Tata Global where I suffered a huge loss within a matter of minutes. This made me introspect and when I was reading about company fundamentals, I came across the technical part associated with trading,” she recalled.

To further understand the nuances of trading, she took training with a professional trader. The training not just helped her understand the factors that influence the market, but also made her learn about her psychological capacities and devise her own strategies.

“There is a difference in risking and reducing risks- therefore the core of your trading should be reducing risks rather than putting it all out there. Remember, money saved is money earned. The cap on risks is a profit itself,” she added.

Another female trader, Shruti Bansal, CFA and a registered investment advisor with SEBI, started her journey into active investing 7 years ago. Bansal, who began as a part-time trader, is now an expert technical chartist.

Three years back, she left her job as a senior analyst at a Finnish company to become a full-time trader.

To finalise the next best investment/trading opportunity she uses supports breakdown/resistance breakout, MACDs, patterns, and Chande Vidya indicator.

“Any particular trade for me is a combination of global news, a lot of hard work night before, calculating technicals based on various time windows as well as position sizing to determine the capital on risk,” she added.

Well, in trading both profit and loss are part and parcel of the game, but knowing when to cut losses or exit your position plays a key role when it comes to active trading. Having knowledge of the right kind of technical tools help in making the decision at the right time.

Trading helps not just in unlocking profit but finding yourself:

This may sound profound, but trading not only helps investors in making money but also helps them understand how they respond to a situation.

Shruti Bansal is intrigued by the fact that trading involves a whole host of human emotions, “which under similar external scenarios can swing a trade either way”.

Shikha Sharma highlighted that ego plays an important role in execution, so leave it at the door and if you find your trade going in the wrong direction then cut down on the trade and the ego. Another important element is the psychology.

“Along with learning to take trades, you need to learn about yourself, like why you want to trade that particular scrip, how long will you hold it, are you a day trader or a swing trader - are some of the questions that are part of the psychology behind a trade,” she added.

“I think women must try and explore the world of stock markets but with proper knowledge and training. It will surely enhance their self-confidence and knowledge. But, trading/investing requires full focus and dedication so if u can stay focused on it then this is the right line for u.” Bansal emphasised.