MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wockhardt share price rises 7% on deal to manufacture Sputnik vaccines

The company will manufacture and supply up to 620 million doses of the Sputnik V and the Sputnik Light vaccines

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST
Wockhardt

Wockhardt

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wockhardt share price rose over 7 percent intraday on August 13 after the pharma company entered into an agreement with Dubai-based Enso Healthcare, and Human Vaccine LLC for manufacturing and supplying Sputnik vaccine against COVID.

The company entered into an agreement with Enso Healthcare DMCC, a company incorporated in Dubai, and Human Vaccine LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary of the sovereign wealth fund of the Russian Federation (RDIF), for manufacturing and supplying Sputnik V  and Sputnik Light vaccines, Wockhardt said in a release.

The agreement was reached under the aegis of Enso, RDIF's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik vaccine in India.

Subject to requisite approvals and other conditions, upon successful technology transfer from HV to the company, the company will manufacture and supply to Enso upto 620 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and the Sputnik Light vaccine against Covid-19.

At 1148 hours, Wockhardt was quoting at Rs 516.30, up Rs 27, or 5.52 percent on the BSE.

Close

Related stories

wockhardt

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 804.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 266 on May 26, 2021 and September 24, 2020, respectively. It is trading 35.82 percent below its 52-week high and 94.1 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Wockhardt
first published: Aug 13, 2021 12:06 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.