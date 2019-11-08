App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wockhardt share price falls 4% post Q2 net loss at Rs 94 cr

"The de-growth is mainly on account of lower sales in quality generics division and in some of the therapeutic areas," the company said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share prices of Wockhardt was down over 4 percent intraday on November 8 after the company had posted consolidated net loss at Rs 94.2 crore versus the loss of Rs 31 crore year-on-year (YoY), The revenue was down 28.7 percent at Rs 802.2 crore versus Rs 1,125.7 crore YoY.

The revenue from operations during the quarter declined to Rs 802.18 crore as compared to Rs 1,125.68 crore in the year-ago period.

The US business clocked revenue of Rs 145 crore as compared to Rs 186 crore in the same period last fiscal, while emerging market sales were at Rs 132 crore as against Rs 144 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company added.

The stock has seen a jump of 20 percent in its price in the last one month. At 09:29 hrs Wockhardt was quoting at Rs 288.50, down Rs 12.30, or 4.09 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 291.00 and an intraday low of Rs 281.50.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 09:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Wockhardt

