Wockhardt share price falls 4% post Q2 net loss at Rs 94 cr

Share prices of Wockhardt was down over 4 percent intraday on November 8 after the company had posted consolidated net loss at Rs 94.2 crore versus the loss of Rs 31 crore year-on-year (YoY), The revenue was down 28.7 percent at Rs 802.2 crore versus Rs 1,125.7 crore YoY.

The revenue from operations during the quarter declined to Rs 802.18 crore as compared to Rs 1,125.68 crore in the year-ago period.

"The de-growth is mainly on account of lower sales in quality generics division and in some of the therapeutic areas," the company said.

The US business clocked revenue of Rs 145 crore as compared to Rs 186 crore in the same period last fiscal, while emerging market sales were at Rs 132 crore as against Rs 144 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company added.