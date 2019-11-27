Wockhardt share price falls 3% after promoter pledge more shares

Shares of Wockhardt fell 3 percent intraday on November 27 after promoter pledged more shares last week.

The stock has lost 51 percent of its value in the last one year against 11 percent correction in Nifty Pharma index. It was quoting at Rs 253.50, down Rs 5.10, or 1.97 percent on the BSE at 1103 hours IST.

Promoter Themisto Trustee Company Private Limited created a pledge on additional 8,50,000 shares (representing 0.77 percent of total paid up equity) of the company on November 20, Wockhardt said in its BSE filing.

Themisto's current pledge of shares stood at 5.06 percent, increased from 4.29 percent earlier.

"Promoters have so far pledged totally 5.06 percent of total share capital of the company (comprising of 56 lakh equity shares) on various dates which includes pledge created on 8.5 lakh shares on November 20 this year," Wockhardt said.

Moreover, promoters including Themisto sold 1.36 percent stake in the company, it said.