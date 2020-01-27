Wockhardt Q3: Profit at Rs 9.6 crore; stock price jumps 14%

The share price of Wockhardt zoomed over 14 percent intraday on January 27 after the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 9.6 crore against loss of Rs 71.1 crore YoY.

Consolidated revenue, however, went down 16.9 percent at Rs 869.2 crore against Rs 1,045.7 crore YoY. Other income stood at Rs 17.2 crore against Rs 2.1 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA was reported at Rs 134.2 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 17.8 crore YoY.

The drugmaker announced on January 17 that the country’s drug regulator had allowed it to market Emrok IV and Emrok (oral) to treat acute bacterial skin infections, including diabetic foot infection, caused by the super bug methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Their launch will be primarily used on critically-ill patients.

The stock, which has rallied more than 40 percent in the last 15 days, was quoting at Rs 342.80, up Rs 43.75, or 14.63 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 344.95 and was the top gainers from the BSE smallcap space.