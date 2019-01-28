App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wockhardt hits 52-week low as Q3 loss increases to Rs 71 crore

Other income of the company was at Rs 2.1 crore versus Rs 37.1 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Wockhardt touched 52-week low of Rs 429.65, down 10 percent intraday Monday after company's net loss increased in the quarter ended December 2018.

The company's consolidated Q3FY19 net loss at Rs 71.1 crore against loss of Rs 40.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue was up 4 percent at Rs 1,046 crore versus Rs 1,005.3 crore.

It EBITDA loss was at Rs 17.9 crore against EBITDA of Rs 46.7 crore. Other income was at Rs 2.1 crore versus Rs 37.1 crore.

At 14:35 hrs Wockhardt was quoting at Rs 436.30, down Rs 42.35, or 8.85 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 02:40 pm

