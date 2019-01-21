App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wockhardt gains 3% on USFDA approval for cancer drug

Imatinib stops the cancer cells from growing and is indicated for treating cancers like Leukemia and some Gastro-lntestinal tumors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Wockhardt added more than 3 percent intraday Monday after company received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for an ANDA for 100mg and 400mg tablets of Imatinib Mesylate, which is used to treat many kinds of cancers and tumors.

Imatinib Mesylate tablets are a generic version of Gleevec, marketed in USA and other countries by Novartis.

Imatinib stops the cancer cells from growing and is indicated for treating cancers like Leukemia and some Gastro-lntestinal tumors.

"Wockhardt is building a portfolio of oncology products in the US and has several pending ANDA's for oncology products" said Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, Wockhardt Founder Chairman and Group CEO.

"Further, oncology and other specialty products have always been a priority area for our US business and this product will further boost this focus" he said.

related news

Wockhardt will be launching this product in the United States, in a short period of time. With its nationwide distribution network and its excellent relationship with all major trade, retail and institutional customers, Wockhardt is already a significant player in the US pharmaceutical market, company said in release.

The product is being manufactured at a contract manufacturing facility, based near Hyderabad, India.

At 10:36 hrs Wockhardt was quoting at Rs 497.50, up Rs 8.00, or 1.63 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 10:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.