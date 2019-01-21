Wockhardt gains 3% on USFDA approval for cancer drug

Imatinib stops the cancer cells from growing and is indicated for treating cancers like Leukemia and some Gastro-lntestinal tumors.
Share price of Wockhardt added more than 3 percent intraday Monday after company received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for an ANDA for 100mg and 400mg tablets of Imatinib Mesylate, which is used to treat many kinds of cancers and tumors.
Imatinib Mesylate tablets are a generic version of Gleevec, marketed in USA and other countries by Novartis.
"Further, oncology and other specialty products have always been a priority area for our US business and this product will further boost this focus" he said.
Wockhardt will be launching this product in the United States, in a short period of time. With its nationwide distribution network and its excellent relationship with all major trade, retail and institutional customers, Wockhardt is already a significant player in the US pharmaceutical market, company said in release.
The product is being manufactured at a contract manufacturing facility, based near Hyderabad, India.
At 10:36 hrs Wockhardt was quoting at Rs 497.50, up Rs 8.00, or 1.63 percent on the BSE.For more market news, click here