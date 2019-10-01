Wockhardt gains 2% after CARE revises rating to BB+

The share price of pharmaceutical company Wockhardt jumped over 2 percent intraday on October 1 after CARE had revised long term bank facilities rating to BB+ from BBB-.

Further, the rating agency assigned Short Term Bank Facilities (Non-Fund Based) as “CARE A4+ from CARE A3 and the proposed issue of NCDs for an amount of Rs 500 crore of the company as CARE BB+.

It revised the ratings of the company due to refinancing risks, regulatory overhang etc, as per a filing to the exchanges.

Romesh Tiwari, Head of Research of CapitalAim, is of the view that pharma as a sector will give good returns with a one-year perspective. Wockhardt seems to be bottomed out and can give 20-25 percent return in one year.