Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wockhardt gains 2% after CARE revises rating to BB+

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of pharmaceutical company Wockhardt jumped over 2 percent intraday on October 1 after CARE had revised long term bank facilities rating to BB+ from BBB-.

Further, the rating agency assigned Short Term Bank Facilities (Non-Fund Based) as “CARE A4+ from CARE A3 and the proposed issue of NCDs for an amount of Rs 500 crore of the company as CARE BB+.

It revised the ratings of the company due to refinancing risks, regulatory overhang etc, as per a filing to the exchanges.

Close

Romesh Tiwari, Head of Research of CapitalAim, is of the view that pharma as a sector will give good returns with a one-year perspective. Wockhardt seems to be bottomed out and can give 20-25 percent return in one year.

At 11:20 hrs, Wockhardt was quoting at Rs 260.70, up Rs 4.30, or 1.68 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 272.00 and an intraday low of Rs 254.85.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 11:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Wockhardt

