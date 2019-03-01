Wockhardt climbs 8% on US FDA approval for prostate cancer drug

Wockhardt shares rallied nearly 8 percent intraday Friday after the company received approval from the US health regulator for prostate cancer drug.

".....received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for an ANDA for 250mg tablet of Abiraterone acetate," the pharmaceutical and biotechnology major said in its filing.

Abiraterone acetate tablet is a generic version of Zytiga, marketed in USA and other countries by Johnson & Johnson.

The drug is used to treat men with prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

According to IQ VIA December 2018 data, the product has sales of $1.26 billion in the US.

"This is one more product in Wockhardt's growing portfolio of oncology products in the US and has several pending ANDA's for oncology products" Habil Khorakiwala, Wockhardt Founder Chairman and Group CEO said.

The company will be launching this product in the United States, in a short period of time. The product is being manufactured at a contract manufacturing facility, based near Flyderabad, India.

At 15:20 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 419.20, up Rs 23.15, or 5.85 percent on the BSE.