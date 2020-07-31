With nearly 30% rally in 2020, this asset class beats COVID stress; 5 ways to play the theme

While equity market had a roller-coaster ride in 2020 so far, there was one asset class that glittered the most, and that is ‘Gold’. Gold in rupee terms rose by nearly 30 percent compared to over 8 percent fall seen in Nifty year-to-date. Gold has been consistent in delivering returns, especially in the last 2 years. If expert commentary is anything to go by, the momentum in the yellow metal could last for another 4-6 months. It might hit Rs 55,000 per 10 gm by Diwali, say experts. Close India Gold surpassed Rs 52,000 per 10 gm mark during the week while International spot prices came closer to $2,000/ounce. The large part of the rally in 2020 could be attributed to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2019, the US-China trade war worries fuelled the precious metal. related news Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher; buy on dips for a target of Rs 53,700

"Internationally, gold has rallied 22% in 2020 till date, while, domestically, it has rallied over 27% in 2020 till date. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic saw global economies slump due to the lockdowns imposed to curb the virus," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol. "So to support their respective economies all the major central banks launched a stimulus package not seen since the U.S. financial crisis in 2008. Additionally, renewed tensions between the largest economies of the world also supported the safe-haven appeal of the commodity," he said. Iyer further added that the economic activity globally will take its time to recover due to the second wave of COVID -19. "We see a U-shaped recovery rather than a V-shaped one. So prices could continue to move higher in the next 4-6 months' time frame," he said. How can one play the theme?



Gold Finance companies: One way to play the gold theme is by investing in Gold Finance companies. Muthoot Finance is up over 70 percent so far in 2020 while Manappuram Finance outperformed the benchmark index and is up over 1 percent in the same period. "In today's environment where there is stress in the economy, many micro businessmen and households would resort to gold finance to tide over the difficult times. This coupled with higher prices benefits gold finance companies like Muthoot Finance and Malappuram Finance," Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol. "Overall, gold imports in the country have contracted sharply which means jewellers are also not importing in a big way. After the sharp run-up in gold prices people would also postpone their buying thereby impacting demand for gold jewellery," he said.

“Overall, gold imports in the country have contracted sharply which means jewellers are also not importing in a big way. After the sharp run-up in gold prices people would also postpone their buying thereby impacting demand for gold jewellery,” he said.

Investing in gold ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) (not so popular in India):