'With market in mayhem amid coronavirus fears, pick these top 5 stocks for returns up to 34%'

The current mayhem in stock markets is due to global factors including the novel coronavirus pandemic. But this does not dictate the fundamentals of the Indian economy. Stock markets, at times, react with fear. Currently, there is some fear due to coronavirus which is expected to come down in few weeks.

The lower circuit in the Indian markets was triggered for the first time in 12 years on March 13, 2020 since the 2008 global financial crisis. Trading was halted after a circuit breaker within five minutes of trading session opening. However, Sensex and Nifty made recoveries immediately, which was the biggest intraday recovery by the markets.

This event has presented an opportunity to accumulate stocks for long term as most of the stocks are available to the investors at attractive valuations. However, fundamentals of the companies should also be considered before investing.

We would recommend the below mentioned stocks as some of the good bets in the near future:

IRCTC: Buy above Rs 1,270 | Stoploss: Rs 950 | Target: Rs 1,650 | Return: 34 percent

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been one of the favorite picks of investors in the recent times.

Share price of IRCTC has lost 38 percent from its all-time high of Rs 1,995 on February 25 this year. The main reason for this fall was the fear due to coronavirus. The number of people travelling have also come down due to coronavirus fears.

However, there is no fundamental problem with this stock. The stock rose 203 percent until February 25, 2020 compared to its listing price of Rs 644. It delivered 511 percent returns compared to IPO issue price of Rs 320. It reported a 179 percent rise in net profit at Rs 205.80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, against a net profit of Rs 73.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Investors can buy this stock above Rs 1,270 with a SL of Rs 950 and target of Rs 1,650.

Asian Paints: Buy above Rs 1,820 | Stoploss: Rs 1,760 | Target: Rs 1,890 | Return: 5 percent

The overall trend of Asian Paints is bullish technically. Also, the stock is trading above its 100 and 200 DEMA. Asian Paints Limited reported a 20.2 percent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 764.43 crore compared with Rs 635.83 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company promoters have released pledge on equity worth 1.45 percent shareholding in the company from March 3-9, 2020. Investors can buy this stock above Rs 1,820 with a SL of Rs 1,760 and target of Rs 1,890.

Dixon Technologies (India): Buy above Rs 4,175 | Stoploss: Rs 3,760 | Target: Rs 4,650 | Return: 19 percent

Dixon Technologies has shown good results specially in consumer electronics, lighting and mobile business. In Q3FY20 net sales increased by 31.02 percent whereas bottom line surged by 54.67 percent.

The company seems to be optimistic for the current financial year due to new customers' acquisition, expansion in scale of operations and increase in original designer manufacturer mix. Investors can buy this stock above Rs 4,175 with a SL of Rs 3,760 and target of Rs 4,650.

Avenue Supermarts: Buy above Rs 2,175 | Stoploss: Rs 1,960 | Target: Rs 2,450 | Return: 16 percent

The overall trend of Avenue Supermarts Limited is bullish. The stock is trading above its 100 and 200 DEMA in daily as well as weekly charts. It reported 53.3 percent growth in Q3 FY20 profit. The growth was driven by lower tax cost, higher revenue and operating income.

Revenue from operations grew by 23.9 percent YoY to Rs 6,751.9 crore during the quarter that ended on December 2019. Including this stock in your portfolio would be beneficial considering the valuation at which it is available for investors now. Investors can buy this stock above Rs 2,175 with a SL of Rs 1,960 and target of Rs 2,450.

Muthoot Finance: Buy above Rs 818 | Stoploss: Rs 735 | Target: Rs 909 | Return: 13 percent

Muthoot Finance Limited reported a 66 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 803 crore for the third quarter ended December compared to Rs 485 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19. Market capitalization of the firm rose to Rs 34,830 crore during this period.

It also reported a 35 percent rise in total income. Its loan portfolio registered a 50 percent increase in net profit. All the above factors indicate that the stock is sound fundamentally. Investors can buy this stock above Rs 818 with a SL of Rs 735 and target of Rs 909.

(The author is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.