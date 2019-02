If BJP government comes out of this crisis looking strong, then it could elevate its chance of coming back to power, which in turn will mean policy continuity – a definite positive for the markets, Ravi Muthukrishnan, Head of Research, Elara Capital, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q) Could the recent air strike result in escalating tensions between the two nations? Will it impact market?

A) Yes, any geo-political negativity affects the markets negatively. However, with the Indian government, through the foreign office, spelling out its rationale and making it clear that the air strike is a “non-military” action and care was taken to avoid both the military and civilians, we believe the probability of escalation is low.

Coming to market impact, low intensity – low impact actions may not affect the markets, in our view.

The larger political impact will be of importance, however. If BJP government comes out of this crisis looking strong, it could elevate its chance of coming back to power, which in turn will mean policy continuity – a definite positive for the markets.

Q) What should investors do – should they cash out, remain invested or use dips to buy quality stocks?

A) Our analysis of past election years showed that the level of volatility increases in months preceding elections, but cools down post the event.

Events like the air strike add additional dimensions with added volatility. However, the fundamentals of Indian markets are on a firm footing with expected earning revival in an environment of benign inflation and robust GDP growth.

Given this, we recommend clients to add quality stocks during market corrections.

Q) How did market react to such incidents in the past and if somebody would have bought stocks around Kargil war how much of wealth creation would have happened? And, does the current environment give investors the opportunity to buy value?

A) The Kargil war had no negative impact on the markets or the economy. In fact, during that conflict, the markets soared by 35 percent.

Also, GDP growth for 1999-2000 was 6.5 percent, same as the previous year – i.e. the conflict did not have any economic impact.

We would like to reiterate our view on our economic fundamentals being strong and any such conflict drove corrections in the market should be viewed as a good reason to buy value.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.