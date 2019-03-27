App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With FII flows coming in, we expect rupee to remain buoyant: Angel Broking

There has been a marked improvement in the NPA levels but it may be still early to call a bottoming out of the NPA cycle. Also, we need to see profitable credit pick-up in PSU banks.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Quality mid and smallcap stocks stand a better chance of outperforming the benchmarks from the current level, Amarjeet Maurya, AVP- Midcaps, Angel Broking, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q) What are the factors that are driving the rally in Indian market? Can we expect a record high ahead of elections?

A) While the market trend is certainly up as is also evident from the FPI flows, we expect the rally from these levels to be accompanied by a higher degree of volatility.

Most of the index stocks are already trading at their highs or close to their highs and hence the margin of safety on these stocks may not be really there.

Quality mid and smallcaps stocks stand a better chance of outperforming the benchmarks from the current level. Elections are a major event but we don’t expect any negative repercussions.

Q) Recent MF data suggests some sluggishness with respect to equity flows. Do you think the trend will reverse in upcoming months?

A) The weak flows from the mutual funds are an outcome of inflows into MFs tapering due to negative returns in the last 6 months. However, this has been more than compensated by the FII flows into India to the tune of over $5 billion in the last one month.

Pick up in mutual fund investments will largely depend on how the equity fund collections pan out in the coming months. While SIPs have continued to remain robust, it is the bulk flows into funds that are tapering.

Q) Can we call this euphoria ahead of elections?

A) The FII inflows in the last one month propped up the equity market. FII flows are driven by some key triggers like expectations of a stable government post elections, improvement in earnings outlook for Indian companies, strong rupee and flat to weak oil prices.

These are more based on fundamental factors rather than just on pre-election euphoria. Let us not forget that even at 7 percent GDP growth, India is the fastest growing large economy with annual GDP greater than $2 trillion.

Q) What is your call on the PSU banking space? Are they still attractive bets?

A) There has been a marked improvement in the NPA levels but it may be still early to call a bottoming out of the NPA cycle. Also, we need to see profitable credit pick-up in PSU banks.

In PSU space, we like SBI. Among the private sector banks, we like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank which are in the middle of NPA recovery cycle and hence, they are still reasonably priced.

From asset quality, consistency and limited slippages standpoint, we prefer HDFC Bank and RBL Bank.

Q) Any sectoral rotation trend which you witnessed recently? Where is the smart money moving?

A) While financials have led the bounce in the Nifty, we do see a lot of smart money moving out of auto and moving into downstream oil. Select NBFCs with sound asset quality are also attracting buying interest.

In terms of capitalisation, mid and smallcaps have substantially underperformed the largecaps. We expect that if the markets stabilise at higher levels then we may see the risk-on flows getting into mid-cap stocks once again.

Also, the return of positive flows from mutual funds should also be value accretive for mid and smallcap stocks.

Q) What is your call on rupee?

A) With the FII flows coming in, we expect the rupee to remain buoyant.

However, the RBI’s proposed $5 billion dollar swap will absorb dollars from the market and infuse rupee liquidity. This is likely to limit a very sharp appreciation in the rupee.

Hence, broadly the rupee should be range bound at the current range. We have seen IT stocks take a hit recently due to the sudden strength in the rupee. On the positive side, capital goods which are an import-intensive sector are likely to benefit from the strong rupee.

Q) What is making investors so bullish in the real estate space?

A) Real estate stocks have been in the limelight for the very favourable interim budget and the special GST for under construction property. The RBI has opened the liquidity taps and that has also benefited the realty companies indirectly.

Within the realty space, investors are looking for realty developers with sound projects and low debt on their balance sheets.

Even companies that are aggressively deleveraging are attracting interest.

Q) Should investors stick to stocks that are hitting high rather than hunting for values in beaten down names?

A) A mix of both strategies will work best, depending on whether you are chasing momentum or deep value. Among the stocks hitting new highs, we like Bata and Safari which have the requisite growth to justify their high valuations.

We also like value picks like Siyaram Mills which after the recent correction looks extremely underpriced. We see quite a few such opportunities in the mid cap and small cap space.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

