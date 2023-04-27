 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With asset quality in good shape, Poonawalla Fincorp to focus on profitability: Abhay Bhutada

Nickey Mirchandani
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

We have done with our growth and asset quality. There is no worry on that front for three, four years, and completely from the current year, the focus will be on profitability. And you can see in the last two quarters there is a reduction in the operational expenditure, says Bhutada.

Abhay Bhutada

Poonawalla Fincorp is strategically focusing on profitability to achieve its target of over 35 percent growth in assets under management (AUM) for the current financial year. While asset quality and growth have received ample attention, the company's priority is now on enhancing its bottom line.

In a recent conversation with Moneycontrol after declaring its results for Q4FY23, managing director Abhay Bhutada said the company was well-positioned for sustained exceptional performance in the future. This positive outlook stems from a combination of factors, including efficient borrowing costs, reduced operating expenses, controlled credit costs and a streamlined branch model.

As a tech-led non-banking financial company (NBFC), Poonawalla Fincorp is committed to maintaining its net non-performing asset (NPA) level below 1 percent and its gross NPA (GNPA) level below 2 percent, in line with its long-term guidance. The company has provided a range of 1.3-1.8 percent for GNPA and 0.5 percent to 0.9 percent for net NPA. Additionally, Poonawalla Fincorp aims to achieve a return on assets (ROA) ranging from 4 percent to 4.5 percent.

The company believes it can sustain a net interest margin (NIM) of approximately 10 percent on a steady-state basis while consistently delivering a return on investment (ROI) within the range of 4 percent to 4.5 percent.