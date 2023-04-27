With asset quality in good shape, Poonawalla Fincorp to focus on profitability: Abhay Bhutada

Poonawalla Fincorp is strategically focusing on profitability to achieve its target of over 35 percent growth in assets under management (AUM) for the current financial year. While asset quality and growth have received ample attention, the company's priority is now on enhancing its bottom line.

In a recent conversation with Moneycontrol after declaring its results for Q4FY23, managing director Abhay Bhutada said the company was well-positioned for sustained exceptional performance in the future. This positive outlook stems from a combination of factors, including efficient borrowing costs, reduced operating expenses, controlled credit costs and a streamlined branch model.

As a tech-led non-banking financial company (NBFC), Poonawalla Fincorp is committed to maintaining its net non-performing asset (NPA) level below 1 percent and its gross NPA (GNPA) level below 2 percent, in line with its long-term guidance. The company has provided a range of 1.3-1.8 percent for GNPA and 0.5 percent to 0.9 percent for net NPA. Additionally, Poonawalla Fincorp aims to achieve a return on assets (ROA) ranging from 4 percent to 4.5 percent.

The company believes it can sustain a net interest margin (NIM) of approximately 10 percent on a steady-state basis while consistently delivering a return on investment (ROI) within the range of 4 percent to 4.5 percent.

In his closing remarks, the managing director highlighted Poonawalla Fincorp's competitive advantage of having one of the lowest borrowing rates in the sector and noted that the company's profits have doubled on a year-on-year basis. He concluded by stating, "Picture abhi baaki hai," emphasising the company's ongoing growth potential. Edited excerpts of the conversation with Abhay Bhutada:

Edited Transcript:

Your profits have almost more than doubled on a year-on-year basis, and the quarterly NIM also has recorded an improvement of 87 basis points at 11.3 percent for the quarter. What explains this and what can be expected in FY24?

Our profitability growth can be attributed to two key factors. Firstly, the new book we have generated has exhibited superior portfolio performance. This new book has a remarkable track record, with a 90-plus delinquency rate of less than 0.5 percent. The higher delinquency rate of 1.46 percent is primarily due to the legacy book. Secondly, early indicators strongly suggest positive outcomes, considering our focus on a different customer segment. Our strategy involves maintaining a healthy mix of short-term, medium-term, secured and unsecured loans, with a 40:60 ratio. We also prioritise profitability. Going forward, we anticipate sustaining a NIM of around 10 percent on a steady-state basis. In line with our long-term guidance, we are confident of consistently delivering a ROI ranging from 4 percent to 4.5 percent on a steady-state basis.

Let’s talk about your cost of funds. How do you see the trajectory going forward?

Last March 2022, the company's cost of funds was 7.5 percent. Currently, it stands at 9.9 percent after a year due to a 250-basis point increase in the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) repo rate. Despite the substantial rise in the RBI repo rate, there was only a marginal increase of 14 basis points in our cost. As a result, the impact has been minimal. However, we anticipate an additional increase of 15 to 20 basis points in the current year. Fortunately, our Crisil AAA rating will help optimise our borrowing costs.

We have initiated capital market borrowing and recently, we secured loan at a CPR (conditional prepayment rate) of around 7.3 percent, while bank loans range from 7.8 percent to 7.9 percent. Starting from Q2, we expect further optimisation considering the recent upgrade from CRISIL AAA we expect further optimisation of borrowing cost from Q2 of current financial year. However, in the current quarter, there may be a rise of approximately 15 to 20 basis points. Nevertheless, this is not a cause for concern since we anticipate a net gain of around Rs 3100 crore after taxes from the sale of housing.

Previously, our borrowing primarily came from banks, including legacy borrowing at around 10 percent, amounting to approximately Rs 1,000 crore. We are actively working towards reducing and eliminating this legacy borrowing through prepayment. Consequently, if we exclude the legacy borrowing , our borrowing costs are among the lowest in the sector.

Amidst the rising interest rate scenario, most NBFCs have leverage ratios above four times. However, our standalone leverage is currently less than two times. With RBI approval expected before the end of June, we will secure the Rs 3100 crore. Even if we achieve a growth rate of 35-40 percent over the next three to four years, our leverage will remain below three times. It's important to note that we have never borrowed as a group.

For the past 30-40 years, the market has been eager to lend to our group. Finally, they have been given an opportunity through this NBFC. Therefore, we are confident that we will fully capitalise on the favourable liquidity and interest rates. Moreover, our focus is on balancing short-term and long-term borrowing, ensuring no ALM (asset-liability mismatch) issues. In terms of ALM, we are among the best in the sector.

If rates were to remain where they are, what is the kind of cost optimisation you are looking at?

We will be able to reduce around 25 to 30 basis points in the second and third quarters combined.

I also wanted to understand about your AUM—37 percent uptick year-on-year, 15.9 percent sequentially. What kind of growth rate are you targeting over FY24?

For the current year we have given a guidance of 35 percent AUM growth. So I think we will cross standalone AUM of Rs 23,000 crore for the current financial year.

Second, our base is very low at Rs 16,143 crore, we'll be able to easily achieve 35 to 40 percent over the next four or five year. We don't see any issue in terms of growth or asset quality, completely focusing on profitability.

So it's a combination itself—asset quality, growth and profitability. We have done with our growth and asset quality. There is no worry on that front for three, four years, and completely from the current year, the focus will be on profitability. And you can see in the last two quarters there is a reduction in the opex (operational expenditure).

What are the key drivers of your overall advances growth?

There are multiple key drivers. One, the relentless segment focus that we have not diluted. The focus is very much clear—the target segment, consumer and the select MSME (the micro, small and medium enterprise segment). Second, the low opex structure. If you see the new origination opex, we have moved towards per-transaction cost, per-employee business, per-employee profitability, per-employee AUM.

So the low opex structure. Third, the focus on risk-adjusted return rather than just focusing on IRR (internal rate of return). We don't behave like… Though we are the leading and most profitable fintech in India, we just don't focus on IRR. We just focus on risk-adjusted return. And cost is one advantage we have that no fintech or other NBFC have except for one or two NBFCs, because if you see, they have average funds at 14 percent, 15 percent, and then they target a different set of customers and the delinquencies are on the higher side.

And the next key driver is the base effect. We are still a low-base company. If some of the companies are growing at 25-30 percent at Rs 2 lakh crore, we are not into real estate wholesale. We have different products. And at Rs 16,000 crore, unless we cross Rs 1 lakh crore, we will be easily able to achieve that level.

You seem to be fairly aggressive in terms of advances growth.

I want to correct you. See, we were going into database strategy. The database strategy has defined the segment. As I told you, a lot of other top 1, top 2 NBFCs, if you see their last past 15 year record or even the current debt level, a lot of people are growing at that rate. So we work on a database strategy. The database strategy defines the segment for us based on the market size and the segment filtering is done further. See, we focus on a low-risk segment.

We firmly believe the market still has not to be disrupted, because if an individual has a CIBIL score of 780, does that mean that instead of going to any private bank or NBFC, if you apply online, intention is going to change as an individual? No. Whether your CIBIL score is going to change? Salary or cash flow is going to change?

But at the same time, you have something in mind because if you have availing of the past loan from any fintech, 30 percent, 40 percent, 50 percent. That's not the case. So here it's a combination of a fintech variant, I'm able to give the complete user experience, agility of a fintech with turnaround time. At the same time, practical approach, higher eligibility, understanding of the niche product, niche market, like NBFCs what they are.

And at the same time, I'm targeting banking customers with a CIBIL score of 780 or more. Why would an individual come to me? Because I'm able to match the rate of a bank. So at the same time, the individual will give me a 50 or a 100 bps higher premium, and right now an individual has got the first-time opportunity in the form of Poonawalla Fincorp. This person wants a Rs 5 lakh loan, with 780-plus CIBIL score, wants zero prepayment, better rate, 100 percent digital, and doesn't want to visit the branch. So where will this individual get the loan?

Either you have to go to a fintech if you meet three or four parameters. 40 percent 50 percent in IRR, 30 percent. Lowest is 24 percent in most of the fintechs. That too you have to pay higher processing fees, higher insurance.

If you go to top NBFCs, you pay a higher interest rate. Again, processing fees, insurance, and so many instances of mis-selling. If you go to a bank, you need to visit the branch or you need to give a lot of documentation and you are hardly getting any benefit. So because of the low cost of admission, low opex, low credit cost, we are able to match these three combinations. Its a combination of a bank, NBFC and fintech, and this is the first time somebody from the NBFC sector is targeting a bank customer.

So if an individual wants to try one or two products. What are the options available in the market? If you ask different parameters starting from collateral-free, loan amount flexibility, maybe complete 100 percent paperless process, low interest rate, no hidden charges, flexible tenure, you want to submit minimum documents because we are able to pull your GST, ITR, OTP, bureau data, PDF banking—we are able to assess all this because of the business. And you want zero prepayment because you think that you can pay at any point of time why you will pay 3-4 percent? So these are the seven or eight parameters on the basis of which we build this model. The model itself is unique.

FY23 ROA stood at 4.4 percent. Do you see further scope for it to rise any further?

Yearly ROA was 4.4 percent, the quarter ROA was 5 percent. And if you see, we have created a business construct to deliver a sustainable ROA in the range of 4 to 4.5 percent. And this is what guidance we have given last quarter in our investor presentation as a long-term financial metric on a steady-state basis. I think it will be anything between 4 percent and 4.5 percent. We will be able to maintain that link.

Once we cross 3 times leverage , you will see we will cross 16 percent ROA and once we cross 4 leverage, you will see we will cross 20 percent ROA. But you have to leverage. This is a leverage business.

You said the 20 percent ROA was scalable by when?

So 20 percent ROA we will be able to cross once we leverage above, say, more than three times. For example, by FY27, we will be able to cross 20 percent ROA. Standalone ROA was 9 percent for the last year and in the current year you can expect around 11 to 12 percent range. But this is very interesting to watch for in the current year, if you see post the sale of housing and considering the next year profitability, the actual net worth, we will cross Rs 9,000 core net worth for the next year. And on that net worth, with a leverage of less than 1 or 1.5 times, if somebody is hitting ROA of 11 to 12 percent, that's a fantastic performance because a lot of NBFCs except one or two, despite 4 percent-5 percent leverage, are in the range of 8 to 12 (percent ROA). So basically, we have to close leverage of three times and we have just done a consolidation and other things after the existing Magma acquisition. Vaccine king Adar Poonawalla has acquired Magma Fincorp by investing in a fresh issue that will give him 60% control of the private lender.

Your closing remarks after the splendid quarter?

Yeah. So, if you see the long-term guidance which we have given in terms of asset quality, we will be able to maintain net NPA below 1 percent, we will be able to maintain GNPA below 2 percent and we have given the range as of guidance last time. So there is no issue in that. So, if you see, GNP, we have given a range of 1.3 to 1.8 percent and a net NPA 0.5 to 0.9 percent—this we have given, ROA of 4 to 4.5 percent. So, basically I think our ability to innovate, understand, future-train, deliver at pace and build a strong digital ecosystem—that has made us a lender of choice. And with this efficient cost of borrowing, lower operating costs and, again, control over credit cost and a branch-light, tech-light model, I think we are confident and we are well poised to deliver a sustainable and exceptional performance going forward.

My final comment will be, picture abhi baaki hai.