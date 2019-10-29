App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With alternate investments taking charge, where are HNIs investing?

Sustained volatility in the equity market and unexpected defaults in the debt market have pushed investors to look at alternatives.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Prateek Pant

In recent times, the understanding and sophistication of high net worth individuals (HNI) in India have increased tremendously.

Structural changes in the real-estate sector and the weakening demand for gold has driven them away from the traditional favourites.

Close

In addition, sustained volatility in the equity market and unexpected defaults in the debt market have pushed investors to look for alternatives.

related news

There has been an increased interest by HNIs in alternative investment funds (AIFs). This is clearly visible in the sharp increase in the funds raised by AIFs- Rs 1,44,500 crore as of June 2019 compared to about Rs 48,000 crore in June 2017.

Chart 1

When it comes to equity-based investments, absolute return AIFs have become popular.

These funds aim to generate consistent returns for investors in all market cycles.

Private equity, venture capital and pre-IPO funds have also garnered strong inflows.

Increasingly, investors have looked to invest directly in the unlisted and start-up companies rather than the blind pools which were managed by private equity funds.

Chart 2

There have been some recent issuances on High yield debt and venture debt where AIFs have bundled structured credit opportunities based on the cash flow of issuers.

New products like REITs and INVITs are finding favour with HNIs to gain financial exposure to the real estate.

Embassy REITs, the first REIT to be listed in India gained almost 35 percent since its launch. To achieve international diversification, investors are using the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) to acquire bluechip stocks, mutual funds or real-estate outside India.

Even within the traditional asset class, there is an increased focus on ETFs as many active managers struggled to beat the benchmark indices.

Larger equity mandates have been given to boutique portfolio managers that manage separate account mandates through PMS or AIFs.

Finally, new categories of investors have gained prominence who are socially responsible. So like the rest of the world, they are giving increased attention to philanthropic allocations, ESG (economic social governance) and impact funds.

(The author is Head of Products & Solutions, Sanctum Wealth Management)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 11:11 am

tags #capital markets #expert column #portfolio strategy

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.