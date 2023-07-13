Wipro up 1%; company to invest $1 billion in AI over 3 years

The company has launched an AI-first innovation ecosystem service called Wipro ai360 which will be used to train 250,000 employees over the next one year.

Wipro Limited shares gained 1 percent in early trade on July 13 after committing to invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) in the next three years to help the company advance its foundation in AI, data and analytics capabilities.

Furthermore, the company has launched an AI-first innovation ecosystem service called Wipro ai360 which will be used to train 250,000 employees over the next one year.

At 9:57 am, Wipro was quoting at Rs 396 apiece, trading 1 percent higher than the previous day's close on the National Stock Exchange. The stock has given a negative return of 4 percent in the last one year.

Follow our market blog for all the live action

"Wipro ai360, fueled by this new investment, will help unleash a new era of value, productivity, and commercial opportunities through the application of AI and generative AI", the IT major said in an exchange filing on July 12.

The development comes after its rival Tata Consultancy Services announced plans to train 25,000 engineers and get them certified on Microsoft’s Azure Open AI.

"Artificial Intelligence is a fast-moving field," said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive and managing director at Wipro. "Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries."

The Bengaluru-headquartered company also said that it will accelerate investments in startups through Wipro Ventures. Additionally, the company will launch a GenAI Seed Accelerator program, which will provide select GenAI-focused startups with the training needed to become enterprise ready.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​