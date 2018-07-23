Wipro trades near 52-week low post Q1 show; brokerages see up to 16% upside

Wipro slipped as much 7 percent in morning trade on Monday after India's third largest IT services firm signaled a flattish guidance for the next quarter. Wipro expects revenue from IT Services business to be in the range of $2,009 million to $2,049 million for July-September quarter.

Wipro hit an intraday low of Rs 263.35 in the first 15 minutes of trade which is close to its 52-week low of Rs 253.50.

Despite muted guidance, its net profit exceeded analyst expectations. Company's consolidated profit for the quarter ended June stood at Rs 2,093.8 crore, registering a 16.3 percent growth compared to Rs 1,800.8 crore in March quarter.

Most brokerages maintain their rating as well as target price post Q2 results as they see no major triggers which could pull the stock higher in the near-term. Edelweiss has the most aggressive target price of Rs 330 on Wipro which translates into an upside of 16 percent from current levels.

The company's performance in the March-ended quarter was mainly impacted by two factors -- bankruptcies of two clients, and an additional impact on the healthcare and life sciences business.

IT services revenue in dollar terms was $2.02 billion, down 1.7 percent sequentially. Constant currency revenue grew 0.1 percent sequentially.

The company had expected revenue from the IT services segment for the first quarter of FY19 to be in the range of $2.01-2.06 billion, implying anything between a fall of 2.3 percent and a growth of 0.14 percent.

Here’s how brokerages firms reacted post-Wipro’s Q1 results:

Macquarie: Neutral| Target: Rs 330

Macquarie maintains a neutral rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 300 post Q1 results. Q1 missed estimates at margin level while revenues stood at the higher end of the range.

Struggle in verticals extended from healthcare to manufacturing verticals. BFSI remains strong which is positive for Wipro. The global investment bank expects Wipro to post the weakest growth amongst largecap Indian IT names in FY19. Wipro is cheap, but triggers for re-rating remain amiss, said the report.

Nomura: Neutral| Target: Rs 260

Nomura maintains a neutral rating on Wipro post Q1 results with a target price of Rs 260. Q1 margins as well as guidance miss expectations. The guidance for Q2 suggests flattish growth at the midpoint of the range.

Credit Suisse: Neutral| Target: Rs 275

Credit Suisse maintains a neutral rating on Wipro post Q1 results with a target price of Rs 275. Wipro is still not able to get revenue momentum rolling. The Q2 guidance fails to enthuse us as well.

Edelweiss: Hold: Target: Rs Rs 330

Despite tremendous traction in demand environment, specific concerns continue to haunt Wipro’s revenue trajectory. We maintain that Wipro will continue to grow below industry, justifying current valuation of 13.7x FY20E EPS. We await issues to ebb before changing our stance. We retain ‘HOLD/SP’ with a target price of Rs 330 (16x FY20E EPS).

