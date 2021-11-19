MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wipro to replace Bajaj Auto in BSE Sensex, Bank of Baroda to be a part of Bankex

Edelweiss Alternative Research sees 1.5 percent weightage addition and $155 million of inflow on account of Wipro inclusion, however, there could be 0.7 percent weightage deletion and outflow of $74 million due to Bajaj Auto exclusion in the BSE Sensex.

Moneycontrol News
November 19, 2021 / 02:53 PM IST
The exchange has also decided to add Paytm operator One 97 Communications, and KFC operator Sapphire Foods in its S&P BSE IPO index

The exchange has also decided to add Paytm operator One 97 Communications, and KFC operator Sapphire Foods in its S&P BSE IPO index

 
 
Wipro, the country's third-largest IT services company by market capitalisation, is going to be a part of BSE Sensex from the month of December 2021.

However, two-and-three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto will be excluded from the BSE benchmark index.

"Asia Index, a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE Ltd, announces reconstitution results for S&P BSE Sensex, S&P BSE 100, S&P BSE Sensex Next 50, and S&P BSE Bankex. These index changes will be effective at the open of December 20, 2021," said the exchange in its notice dated November 18.

Edelweiss Alternative Research sees 1.5 percent weightage addition and $155 million of inflow on account of Wipro inclusion, however, there could be 0.7 percent weightage deletion and outflow of $74 million due to Bajaj Auto exclusion in the BSE Sensex.

In the BSE Bankex, the exchange said public sector lender Bank of Baroda is going to replace City Union Bank, the private-sector lender.

The BSE has dropped Biocon, Power Finance Corporation, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and REC from the BSE 100 as well as Sensex Next 50 indices.

And on the other hand, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, SRF and Max Financial Services will get added in both these indices.

On the same day, the exchange has also decided to add the leading digital payments platform Paytm operator One 97 Communications, and KFC operator Sapphire Foods in its S&P BSE IPO index.

"Effective at the open of November 23, 2021, these stocks will be added to the BSE IPO Index," said the exchange.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Market news #Wipro
first published: Nov 19, 2021 02:53 pm

