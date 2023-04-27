 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wipro to buy back Rs 12,000 crore worth of shares at 19% premium

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

The Board of Directors of Wipro on April 27 approved buyback of equity shares worth Rs 12,000 crore from shareholders. Buyback of shares is one of the ways companies reward their shareholders.

The company plans to buy up to 26,96,62,921 equity shares – being 4.91 percent of total number of equity shares on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer at a price on Rs 445 per equity share.

The buyback price is at a premium of nearly 19 percent to the last traded price of Wipro.

Members of the promoter and promoter group of the company will also be participating in the proposed buyback.