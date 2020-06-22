Wipro, TCS and Infosys in the red on reports of H-1B visa ban

Shares of IT players Wipro, TCS and Infosys traded in the red in intraday trade on June 22 when reports made rounds that the US may ban non-immigrant visas such as H-1B.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that a new executive order that bans non-immigrant visas such as H-1B can be expected in the next couple of days.

The visas that would be the most impacted include skilled non-immigrant visa such as H-1B and L-1 and temporary worker visa for unskilled workers H-2B. Other visas that could be affected are J-1 (research scholars) and Optional Training Programme, where fresh graduates can seek employment in the US for up to three years under their student visa.

As per media reports, the impact for each of these visa could be of varying degrees, with H-1B and L-1 seeing the highest impact. There are about 4 lakh H-1B visa holders and about one lakh L-1 visa holders in the US from India.

Impact on IT players

The clamour for a curb on such visas has gained momentum after the US employment rates saw drastic falls.

The unemployment rate of the US for April was 14.7 percent, which was the highest since 1948. With the addition of 2.5 million jobs, the monthly rate dropped to 13.3 percent for May.

The economy had lost 22.1 million jobs in March and April when most parts of the US were under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. In May, some businesses have reopened and rehiring of workers has picked up. Trump had described the numbers as an affirmation of the good work his adminstration is doing.

Experts believe a ban on the H-1B visa may not have a significant impact on IT players as they have already hedged against that.

"It is more of pre-election rhetoric and won't have much impact on IT players since they have already hedged against that so it will have the marginal effect," said Sanjiv Bhasin, Director at IIFL Securities.

"Today the IT stocks are weak because a lot of buying is happening in banking and mid-cap stocks so money is probably rotating," Bhasin said.

COVID-19 has triggered a sort of makeover of the IT business model in India. Experts point out that work from home has become the new norm and major companies in India are planning to make 75 percent of its workforce working remotely by 2025. These shifts in models could bring savings for IT companies going ahead as there will be a reduction in travel, admin and real estate cost.

"IT spending is estimated to decline by 8 percent in 2020 against a 5.8 percent growth forecasted earlier by Gartner as the focus will turn to cost reduction. A broad-based recovery is expected in the latter half of FY21 powered by spending in healthcare, insurance and education segments. Given positive prospects and stability in business we remain positive on the sector for the long-term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

There may be some underperformance by IT players owing to the pandemic and the sector s likely to see sunny days after the pandemic is over.

"IT companies are cash-rich and market-oriented. They can innovate and acquire. Rupee's weakness will be a hedge against them but there could be slightly market underperformers given that the market is now looking at a high beta rally. We will see better business once we are past this pandemic. We are very bullish on Tech Mahindra, Mindtree and Wipro at this point in time," Bhasin of IIFL said.

Around 12:15 hours, Nifty IT was slightly down by 0.18 percent, with shares of Wipro down 2 percent and those of Infosys and TCS down by half-a-perfect.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Nifty IT was the only sectoral index that was in the red at that time.