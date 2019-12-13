Wipro share price gains 2% on multi-year cyber governance contract from Tokyo's Olympus

Shares of Wipro gained more than 2 percent intraday on December 13 after the company said it has signed a multi-year cyber governance contract with Tokyo's Olympus.

Olympus, a global medtech company, is passionate about optical and digital solutions for the medical, life sciences and industrial equipment industries as well as cameras and audio products.

"Wipro has been awarded a strategic multi-year cyber governance, cloud and infrastructure services transformation engagement by Olympus," the Bangalore-based IT company said in its BSE filing.

For this transformation, Wipro said it would leverage its SHINRAI delivery framework, which is designed specifically for engagements in Japan. "It has stringent quality processes and ensures reliable and predictable delivery to improve customer satisfaction and experience."

"We look forward to supporting them in their digital journey using Wipro's comprehensive portfolio of offerings in the areas of cloud, digital workplace and artificial intelligence which are transformation and innovation-focused," Manoi Nagpaul, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Wipro said.