you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro share price gains 2% on multi-year cyber governance contract from Tokyo's Olympus

For this transformation, Wipro said it would leverage its SHINRAI delivery framework, which is designed specifically for engagements in Japan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Wipro gained more than 2 percent intraday on December 13 after the company said it has signed a multi-year cyber governance contract with Tokyo's Olympus.

Olympus, a global medtech company, is passionate about optical and digital solutions for the medical, life sciences and industrial equipment industries as well as cameras and audio products.

"Wipro has been awarded a strategic multi-year cyber governance, cloud and infrastructure services transformation engagement by Olympus," the Bangalore-based IT company said in its BSE filing.

For this transformation, Wipro said it would leverage its SHINRAI delivery framework, which is designed specifically for engagements in Japan. "It has stringent quality processes and ensures reliable and predictable delivery to improve customer satisfaction and experience."

related news

"We look forward to supporting them in their digital journey using Wipro's comprehensive portfolio of offerings in the areas of cloud, digital workplace and artificial intelligence which are transformation and innovation-focused," Manoi Nagpaul, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Wipro said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 244.30, up Rs 4.90, or 2.05 percent on the BSE at 1358 hours IST.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Wipro

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

