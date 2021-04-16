Wipro Q4 FY21 results: Key highlights from the company's earnings concall

live bse live

Wipro on April 15 reported a 0.1 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 2,972.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

The company's IT services business clocked revenue of Rs 16,334 crore for the quarter.

The revenue growth in constant currency came in at 3 percent for the March quarter and the topline growth in dollar terms was reported at 3.9 percent.

Here are the highlights of Wipro' Q2 FY21 earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

Currently, the demand environment remains robust and the overall pipeline is strong.

TCV during the quarter was USD 1.4 billion with the closure of 12 large deals. This includes a mega deal that was closed during the quarter in the US market which can lead to a revenue of USD 1 billion as per management.

Management had announced several acquisitions over the last few quarters particularly in US, America, India, Europe, Australia etc. which has strengthened local presence of the company.

During the quarter, management announced the acquisition of CAPCO which will strengthen the global financial services market.

Management has also announced the acquisition of Ampion, a leading Australian provider of cybersecurity, DevOps and Quality Engineering Services. This acquisition will enhance the company's footprint in Australia and accelerate the growth in Asia pacific region.

Management is very excited to involve some exceptional domain expert and leadership talent in CAPCO.

Management expects revenue growth in the range of 2%-4% QoQ amounting to USD 2195-2238 million for Q1 FY22, which is exclusive to the revenue from recent acquisition of Capco and Ampion.

The operating matrix has shown continuous improvement by an increase in utilization and the highest ever offshore mix.

On January 1, 80% of the employee’s salary increased and promotions were implemented.

Buyback of 237.5 million equity shares has been concluded with an aggregate amount of USD 1.3 billion.

The global business line which constitutes data, application and engineering grew by 2.2% QoQ in CC terms led by greater demand in service offerings, digital applications, data and engineering services.